Since its inception in 1948, countless stars have debuted history-making looks at the annual Met Gala — from Princess Diana to Rihanna. It’s a huge reason why both celebs and spectators deem the exclusive bash one of the biggest nights in fashion — if not the biggest.

Despite hundreds of invitees on the yearly guest list (which is carefully curated by Vogue editor Anna Wintour), too few plus-size looks have graced the Met steps during the gala’s 75-year tenure. (It’s not too different from the current fashion week landscape, unfortunately.)

They may be few and far between, but curvy A-listers have slayed every single one of their Met Gala outings — and that deserves to be celebrated. Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlin served exaggerated Regency-era glam, while Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira walked the red carpet swathed in pearls. And Lizzo turns it out for each Met Gala appearance — from her camp-y bubblegum pink ensemble in 2019 to her gilded coat for last year’s soirée.

With the 2023 event — themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — quickly approaching, join me in reviewing some of the most iconic moments in Met Gala history. Here are just a few of the best plus-size looks ever to grace the famous Met steps.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Lizzo nailed 2019’s “camp” theme with neon pink hair and a pink marabou coat by Marc Jacobs. It literally deson’t get more camp than that.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I’m still thinking about Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira’s pearl-encrusted flapper gown by Jonathan Simkhai from the 2021 Met Gala. Her beaded fringe swayed as she walked up the stairs for an absoutely dazzling vision.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In a frothy tulle number equipped with floral appliques and embroidery, beauty YouTuber Nikki de Jager paid homage to trans activist Marsha P. Johnson.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images At last year’s fete, Nicola Coughlin served “gilded glamour” in a black and pink Richard Quinn number with exaggerated sleeves and feathers. Paired with a cape and opera gloves? She would’ve made Lady Whistledown proud.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2017, with the theme “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between,” model Ashley Graham turned heads in this frilly red-and-white number with a corset-style skirt by H&M.

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo aced the “gilded glamour” theme in an opulent gold-embroidered cape by Thom Browne that she threw on top of a black bustier gown, also by the designer. The musician completed the look with her favorite accessory: her flute.

2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Randy Brooke/FilmMagic/Getty Images The late André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor-at-large and Met Gala red carpet correspondent, always wore his best ‘fits at the annual event. In 2011, as a tribute to Alexander McQueen, he wore a vibrant violet silk kaftan and buckled red shoes.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With power shoulders, an exaggerated silhouette, and braided fringe, Precious Lee chicly channeled the zoot suit — with origins in ‘30s-era Harlem — in a suit dress by Area.

2021: “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Am I the only one who thinks Elsesser’s 2021 Zac Posen Old Hollywood gown (and makeup) gave serious Queen of Hearts vibes? In the best possible way.