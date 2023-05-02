Celebrity
Lizzo Claps Back At Rude Fan’s Tweet About Her 2023 Met Gala Performance Outfit
“You tell her Lizzo.”
The likes of Florence Pugh, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian wowed on the steps of the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. However, it was four-time Grammy winner Lizzo whole stole the show inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. As per Vogue, the singer, rapper, and actor performed a string of hits at the Temple of Dendur inside the iconic New York venue. Following her Met Gala performance, images of her set began to emerge online, and Lizzo had a savage response to one rude fan’s tweet regarding her outfit.
Commenting on a post showcasing the hitmaker’s silver Yitty bodysuit and knee-length Piferi boots, which she wore while performing hits such as “Truth Hurts,” “Juice,” and “About Damn Time,” one Twitter user wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “put some clothes on” — to which Lizzo simply responded: “F*** you b****.” Fans of the singer were quick to send their messages of support, with one fan writing: “You tell her Lizzo.”
“I don’t want anyone to disrespect my queen like that,” another fan commented, while one user also replied: “Lizzo has time today.”
As per People, Lizzo shut down the Met Gala 2023 red carpet earlier in the night wearing a pearl-adorned custom Chanel look that was inspired by a gown from the fashion house’s 1991/92 ready-to-wear collection. Prior to her arrival, the singer shared her black and white ensemble on Instagram, which showed her enjoying some french fries with the caption: “What's after 7?”
After wowing A-list guests with her hit-filled set, Lizzo stunned once again in her Met Gala after-party outfit, serving Studio 54 realness in a gold Paco Rabanne look.
Titled “Kark Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” this year’s Met Gala theme aimed to honor the late fashion designer who passed away in February 2019 aged 85.