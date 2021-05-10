Lizzo’s Tearful TikTok About Her Mental Health Will Break Your Heart

Lizzo always speaks the truth — especially when it comes to her mental health. On Sunday, May 9, the “Truth Hurts” rapper shared a tearful video on TikTok in which she admitted that she’s been feeling very lonely. “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you?” she asked. “Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, yo, I’m already sad. Could it add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?”

“I don’t want to feel this way anymore,” the three-time Grammy winner continued. “I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I have love. I’m not alone. That’s what I want to feel, but I don’t feel like that.”

Fans immediately took to the comments to show support for the singer and to remind her that they care. “You are a lot more inspiring and relatable than you think,” TikTok user @dionreloaded wrote.

“Having emotions is NOT embarrassing,” another fan added. “I don’t know who made you feel that way, but you are allowed to feel things.”

Shortly after posting the emotional TikTok, the 33-year-old musician shared another video of her in better spirits. “I’m feeling better,” she said. “I had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about my relationships and life. You know how it is. It gets dark. I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way I could and TikTok was one of those ways. To feel received and seen and heard really, really helped me. I’m not crying anymore.”

In a separate video, Lizzo explained how she made herself feel better after such a rough day. “Took a bath, talked to my therapist, talked to my medium, breathed, focused on gratitude, tricked my dopamine levels by getting excited about something that’s happening in the future, ate a cinnamon roll, hot chocolate, and now I’m in bed,” she said. “I do feel better.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has gotten candid with her fans on TikTok. In December, she told her followers that she occasionally battles “negative thoughts” about her body. “I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” she said at the time. “Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ ‘Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true,’ and, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?,’ and hating my body. Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s OK, too.”

Despite struggling with feelings of self-doubt, the singer took the opportunity to remind fans those emotions are totally normal and valid. “I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in here, is going to change, and I can only hope that it changes for the better,” she continued. “But I know I’m beautiful. I just don’t feel it, but I know I’m going to get through it.” The following day, she returned to app with a positive update. “Woke up feeling better ... not 100% but I’m getting there,” she captioned a video of herself embracing her body. “Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ... issss a new day.”

Lizzo has long been vocal about body positivity, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have issues with the body positive movement. “The people who created this movement — big women, big Brown and Black women, queer women — are not benefiting from the mainstream success of it,” she said on TikTok, adding that businesses and small or midsize women are the ones benefiting. “Our bodies are none of your f*cking business. Our health is none of your f*cking business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise.”