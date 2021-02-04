Lizzo Shared The Important Step She Takes Toward Self-Love Every Morning

Lizzo has long been vocal about her evolving relationship with body image and the body positivity movement. In a Feb. 2 Instagram post, the "Good As Hell" singer contributed to the ongoing conversation once again, promoting nothing but love and acceptance as she got candid about how she used to struggle with her self-image.

In the video post, Lizzo dons a sports bra and underwear as she looks in the mirror and addresses her belly like a good friend. "I love you so much. I love you so much," she says. "Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you ... I’m gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, expand and contract, and give me life. I love you." Throughout the clip, Lizzo rubs her belly, taking deep breaths and blowing air kisses to herself. But loving her body, specifically this part of her body, didn't always come naturally for the three-time Grammy award winner.

"I started talking to my belly this year," she wrote in the caption. "Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises. I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning. This is your sign to love on yourself today! ❤️"

The post received positive feedback from fans and celebrities alike, including Ilana Glazer and fellow musicians Elle King and Jazmine Sullivan.

This update comes several months after Lizzo talked to Vogue about her qualms with the body positivity movement. "I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy," she told the magazine in September. "I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body."

Beautiful photos and messages of self-love frequently appear on Lizzo's Instagram, but this latest entry feels especially "normalized" and down-to-earth. It's certainly a powerful message that may inspire the rest of her followers to love and accept themselves and others.