Twitter Is In A Tizzy Over “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)”

Just a couple of weeks after Taylor Swift confirmed the much-anticipated release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Swifties are being fed once again with yet another reimagined track. On Aug. 23, the first trailer for Amazon Prime’s forthcoming psychological thriller Wilderness was unveiled, and fans couldn’t help but notice “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” playing in the background.

The re-recorded track, which is expected to officially drop upon the release of Swift’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version), has been confirmed as the show’s opening titles theme song. Starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Wilderness is based on the 2017 novel by B.E. Jones and follows the story of a young couple on a dream vacation that quickly turns into a nightmare.

Naturally, Swifties were quick to react to the “Look What You Made Me Do” snippet, with some fans declaring the re-recorded track has left them “speechless.”

“I was in no way prepared for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) to start being teased,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ goes so hard. Taylor Swift continues to be a genius using licensing deals to promote her re-recordings. The ultimate businesswoman.” Meanwhile, fans also pointed out that this is now the second Reputation (Taylor’s Version) song to be teased via an Amazon Prime trailer, as the re-recorded version of Swift’s “Delicate” was also used in the teaser for The Summer I Turned Pretty released earlier this month.

Find more fan reactions to “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version),” below.

As many fans also noted, the snippet dropped on the sixth anniversary of the original “Look What You Made Me Do” and the fourth anniversary of her 2019 studio album Lover — and given Swift’s history, this likely wasn’t a coincidence.