Swifties Are In Their Feels Over 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Following weeks of speculation and a string of Easter egg teasers, the next re-recorded album from Taylor Swift’s catalog has been confirmed as 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The singer announced the forthcoming release during her Aug. 9 Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in California, confirming that the re-release will drop on Oct. 27.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” Swift wrote on social media alongside the official album cover. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Originally released in 2014, 1989 is recognized as Swift’s transition from country music to bona fide pop star, birthing a string of hit singles including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style” and “Wildest Dreams.” The critically-acclaimed album also nabbed the singer three Grammy award wins, including the coveted Album Of The Year trophy, and shot to the top of the Billboard 200, where it spent its entire release year in the Top 10.

Following the surprise announcement, it didn’t take long for Swifties to express their excitement over the much-anticipated 1989 re-release.

“The 1989 era will forever be my favorite, I can't wait to relive this album,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added: “Taylor reclaiming 1989 in a time in her life where she’s happier and healthier is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s clear she loves this record so much and I’m so happy she gets to do it in a better place.”

