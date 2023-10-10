Between a first-of-its-kind love triangle, multiple breakups, and an unaired wedding, Love Is Blind Season 5 left plenty to unpack. Since filming wrapped over a year ago in June 2022, the Houston-based cast has some major updates to share in a newly announced Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion special.

After viewers find out which, if any, of the remaining couples say “I do” at the altar in the Oct. 13 season finale, Netflix will drop the reunion two days later. Premiering Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), the Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted sit down will allow the cast to “reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded,” per the streamer’s announcement.

Will The Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion Air Live?

Poking fun at their ill-fated live reunion attempt following Love Is Blind Season 4 in April, Netflix confirmed in an Oct. 10 announcement video that the Season 5 sitdown is “not live, but it is unmissable.” Because the streamer is dropping the reunion simultaneously across the nation, they’re still hoping fans will watch it together as if it were live.

Series creator Chris Coelen previously revealed that the “chaotic” live reunion was “Netflix’s idea,” but his Kinetic Content team moved forward, despite having “some misgivings about it.” Though Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he tends to agree with Bravo’s Andy Cohen that a live reunion isn’t a good idea, the self-described optimist added that he would “possibly” consider giving it another go.

What Can Fans Expect From The Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion?

For now, Netflix’s teaser only shows glimpses of the cast putting the final touches on their looks, and the streamer has yet to confirm which specific stars will attend the reunion.

However, several Season 5 cast members gave Bustle some post-filming updates in mid-September. One of the only remaining coupled-up stars heading into the finale, James “Milton” Johnson IV, who got engaged to Lydia Velez Gonzalez, hinted that “life has been great” in the year that followed filming, also revealing that he made a “big career move” into the managerial space. (Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder are the second couple to their wedding day.)

Courtesy of Netflix

His Season 5 co-star, Chris Fox, also played coy about whether he and Johnie Maraist are still together. “I know that I fell for Johnie, and I still have love for Johnie,” he hinted. “She’s an amazing woman, very smart, very beautiful.”

The reunion might not be as explosive as you might expect, though. Chris added that the cast was all “still pretty cool” with each other now. He even has a monthly lunch with fellow Houston-based “Pod Squad” members Jarred Gibson, Ernesto Solorzano, and Connor Moore, where they “pick a day to go grab a bite” and catch up.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Cosby — who was caught in the middle of a love triangle involving pod bestie Lydia and her first-choice, Uche Okoroha (who dated Lydia before the show) — wanted to wait to share her current relationship status. However, she teased that she and Uche had been “in touch” after filming wrapped, noting their “mutual respect.” She also “had several conversations” with Lydia off camera and wishes her the best.

Courtesy of Netflix

Similarly, Taylor Rue says she’s dating again after her breakup with Jared “JP” Pierce, but she’s keeping the details of her love life private for now. However, she shared that she’d “talked to JP a few times,” but hadn’t seen him in person, as of mid-September.

With the reunion already filmed, fans can likely expect to see the exes come face-to-face for the first time with cameras rolling.