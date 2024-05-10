The first baby from an American Love Is Blind couple has arrived. After getting married in Season 4, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi welcomed a girl on April 26, People announced.

“We are so in love with our precious, beautiful baby girl,” Zack and Bliss told the magazine. “We are forever changed and are so blessed to spend the rest of our lives loving her. She is our moon, our stars, the center of our universe.”

That celestial description matches perfectly with the parents’ baby name, Galileo, just like the famous astronomer. Zack and Bliss have also surrounded their new baby (whose full name is Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski) with a star-and-moon motif at home, as they shared in a May 10 Instagram video — fittingly set to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

As you’ll remember, the couple bonded over their serendipitous connection to the song in the pods and even danced to it at their wedding. So, using it to celebrate their daughter is a full-circle moment.

Zack & Bliss’ Love Is Blind Journey

Zack and Bliss’ season of Love Is Blind produced more lasting couples than any other so far, but their journey wasn’t quite straightforward. Despite connecting with Bliss in the pods, Zack proposed to Irina Solomonova first. He ultimately realized they weren’t a match and reunited with Bliss, who gave him a second chance.

Zack referenced their whirlwind beginnings in a recent two-year anniversary post.

“As I stepped into that restaurant, little did I know that my life was on the brink of a seismic shift,” he wrote on Instagram. “Never could I have imagined that just four days later, I would be dropping to one knee, overwhelmed with emotion, asking her to share eternity with me. Or that the radiant soul who entered through that door, would one day bless me with the gift of fatherhood.”

Bliss, for her part, showed Zack some love in a recent birthday post. “I am so proud to call you my man and Baby G is just the luckiest, most blessed ever to have you as her daddy,” she wrote.

Looking ahead, she previously told People that she was excited to see their little one “learn and explore” the world around them.

“And hopefully, if we do things right, to see what they can contribute and how they can make the world a better place,” she said. “I think that's one of the most powerful things we can do as human beings and I really hope that for our child.”

More Love Is Blind Babies

Zack and Bliss are the first married couple from the flagship Love Is Blind series to welcome a baby, though Season 3’s Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux are expecting a child this summer. The show’s international versions have also led to several babies.