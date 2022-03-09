'Love Is Blind’s Shake Finally Apologised To Deepti

Just when you thought Love Is Blind couldn’t possibly give anymore drama, especially after that reunion episode, there’s been yet another turn in events for one former couple, Shake and Deepti. Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee made quite the name for himself on season two of the series due to his somewhat questionable remarks he made whilst dating women in the pods, comments that had the goal of revealing more about a woman’s appearance.But he’s now apologised to Deepti – both publicly and privately – for his words and actions, just days after he doubled down on his offensive comments.

Shake and Deepti made an “emotional” connection in the pods and so their whirlwind romance kicked off with a proposal and an engagement. However, things quickly turned sour. Shake made it known to everyone but Deepti that he was struggling with physical attraction and intimacy as he saw Deepti as more of “an aunt”. Fast forward a few weeks and the wedding comes around, which saw Deepti leave Shake at the altar telling him that “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say no.”

But this was just the beginning of this couple’s tensions. Shake was quick to take to Instagram to claim in a video that his Love Is Blind experience was heavily and inaccurately edited, which was followed by a written statement from Deepti’s brother Sunny and his partner, Hina Merchant Vempati. Deepti’s family called Shake a “loser” and a “clown” and that he couldn’t blame it on the “edit” as “no one forced you to say those words.”

On Mar. 1, Shake posted another video to Instagram saying he wasn’t sorry for anything that happened on Love Is Blind, “I’m not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could. And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully.”

And the Love Is Blind reunion episode didn’t improve on matters whatsoever, if anything, Shake doubled down on his comments, even bringing hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey into the mix when they questioned his motivations for being on the dating show.

But Shake has now issued an apology to Deepti via a video shared to Instagram on Mar. 8, with the caption “I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps. I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better. While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”