Deepti May Be Dating Another Love Is Blind Star & Here Are The Receipts

Much of the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion can be summed up by a moment between Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and his pod peers. “I keeps it real ... I’m gonna say what everyone’s just thinking at home,” he says. “No one is thinking that!” yells back a very annoyed chorus of castmates. Such was Shake’s penchant for saying the wrong thing, and even Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley came together to call him out at one point. All the drama probably helped Deepti Vempati feel pretty good about her decision to leave Shake at the altar — but even though her relationship with Shake fell apart, it looks like she might have made a love connection on the show anyway.

During the reunion, Kyle revealed that he regretted not asking Deepti to marry him. “I should have tried harder for you,” he says. “I love her so much. She’s the best.” And OK, maybe Shake was right about one thing — he did kind of help “facilitate” this whole match, in a very twisted way.

So, are Deepti and Kyle dating today? Things may be moving in that direction. Ahead of the reunion, Deepti told Entertainment Tonight that she was single but “kind of exploring” another pod relationship.

Adam Rose/Netflix

And for his part, Kyle hinted to ET that there was another woman he was keeping in touch after filming. “There are other people that I was in love with that I could have easily married, easily,” he said. “They don't show it, but there was a girl that we probably might be married. One day it'll come out. I'll make it a point to tell everybody, but not right now.”

Kyle also told the outlet that “you’ll see what happens to me in the future very soon.” It looks like that time has arrived. On March 3, hours before the Love Is Blind reunion dropped on Netflix, Kyle posted a TikTok where he slowly moved the camera from his face to a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Deepti chilling in the corner.

The video amassed more than five million views within its first day — and commenters were thrilled about the possible relationship. “Omg Shake is gonna be so mad when he finds out you’re his new uncle,” wrote @emly_catmom, referencing the way Shake compared Deepti to his aunt over the course of their engagement. “Let’s gooooo so down for this,” wrote Remi Bader.

It’s the biggest clue so far that Deepti and Kyle are dating — or at least, on their way there — but it’s not the only one. The pair have been hardcore flirting over social media recently, too. On a Feb. 22 night-out photo of Deepti, Kyle commented a playful “Oh hi🥵.” Sure enough, Deepti matched his energy, leaving an “oooof 🥵🔥” comment on Kyle’s post-shower thirst trap on Feb. 24.

And in another post days later, in which Kyle asked for rom-com recs, Deepti commented to share she likes Midnight in Paris. “Wait it’s like you know me the best🧐,” Kyle responded. (Though, he seems to be a Meg Ryan kind of guy, tagging You’ve Got Mail as one of his faves.) Maybe a movie marathon is in the budding couple’s future?