Love Island’s New Professional Footballer Jamie Allen Is Over Playing The Field

Like it or loathe it, Love Island 2022 has got everybody talking. Not content with the current Casa Amor fall-out drama, ITV2 is now sending in four new bombshells to mix things up. But will they be as controversial as the arrival of returning islander Adam Collard? We’ll have to wait and see. Leading the way is professional footballer Jamie Allen. Read on for everything you need to know about the villa’s newest addition.

What Is Jamie’s Job?

Jamie plays as a forward for FC Halifax Town. Ahead of entering the villa, the passionate athlete told Love Island producers: “I play football every single day, and in terms of stepping on people’s toes, we are all in there for the same reason, so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.” He added: “I am coming in a bit later, so I probably will upset a few lads, but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Fighting words from this professional athlete.

What’s Jamie’s Instagram?

It’s not uncommon for Jamie to upload pictures of himself playing his beloved sport on his Instagram profile, which at the time of going to press has 7.4k followers. You can check out his page at @jamie_allen12.

What Else Is There To Know About Jamie?

Although eager to find a match on Love Island, Allen has admitted that he likes to take his time when it comes to falling for someone. “I haven’t been in love, I am a really slow-burner, I’ve got a high guard all the time,” he explained. “It takes a lot for that barrier to come down, but once it is down, I am all for it.”

Suggesting that he may be a catch in the villa, the footballer shared: “I am loyal, I’ve only ever had two girlfriends, but when I am fully committed, I am completely loyal.”

Love Island continues at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.