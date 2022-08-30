Love Island Star Makes Joyous Pregnancy Announcement

We have her to thank for some of Love Island’s best moments, and now, former contestant Amy Hart has dropped another bombshell: she’s pregnant with her first child. The reality TV star and her partner Sam Rason made a joint announcement on Instagram, before appearing on ITV’s Loose Women to discuss the happy update in more detail.

“Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March,” they posted on Instagram, along with a photo of themselves holding a baby scan. “From a sober 30th to a sober week-long hen do, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but we’re so happy we can finally share it all with you.”

When Amy appeared on Season 5 of Love Island, her fraught conversations with Curtis Pritchard stole the show. Since, the star has spoken openly about her family’s history of early menopause, sharing her desire to become a parent, and documenting her fertility journey. Before meeting her partner, Hart had intended on becoming a single parent, and revealed that she had frozen some of her eggs as “insurance” in case she didn’t meet someone she wished to start a family with.

In August last year, meanwhile, Hart confirmed her romance with model and entrepreneur Sam Rason – who previously starred in a steamy hot cross bun advert for ALDI. The couple first met when Sam slid into her DMs, and they quickly realised they were on the same page about wanting to start a family. "Before I met my boyfriend, I was up for having solo IVF in November this year [2021]," she told OK! Magazine. "Then I met my boyfriend, which sort of ruined all those plans."

Appearing on Loose Women, Hart said their pregnancy was “very unexpected,” and that she had originally planned on waiting until next year. “I had my 30th completely sober,” she explained, recalling her Mamma Mia!-themed bash. “Everyone kept coming up to me and saying, ‘You don’t seem very drunk’ and I said to my best friend ‘people are beginning to ask.’ She said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to do something then.’

Hart’s novel solution? “The Abba tribute band was playing “Lay All Your Love On Me,” and I started crawling across the dancefloor. Nobody asked again.” Genius.

Elsewhere, Hart shared that she likes the idea of a home birth, though Rason jokingly raised his eyebrows at her suggestion that friends could pop in to enjoy a “snack basket and fizzy drinks” throughout her labour. “You could wear your Mamma Mia! costume,” he joked.