Laura Anderson Pulled The Ultimate Girl Power After Her Break-Up

With the dating show’s new Winter Edition in full swing, there’s buzz about Love Island in the air again. While the villa is now filled with brand new contestants pulling each other for a chat once more — not to mention a scattering of muggy behaviour — one of the show’s alums has been busy posting cryptic life updates on social media. The question is, who is Love Island's Laura Anderson dating?

Well, most recently, Anderson was linked to actor Gary Lucy, best known for his roles in Footballers Wives, Hollyoaks, and EastEnders. The pair had reportedly been dating for a year after meeting on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, and spent their first Christmas together this year. Over the festive period, Lucy was involved in a car crash on Boxing Day, and was incredibly lucky to escape the accident with relatively minor injuries, and was able to return home on the same day after a trip to hospital. “Someone was watching over me,” Lucy wrote, sharing a photo of the horrendous crash on his Instagram story.

Now, a string of recent Instagram posts on Anderson’s account have sparked rumours that they may have parted ways. In a now-expired story, Anderson told followers that she was “going through a very difficult time,” and fans also noticed that she no longer follows Lucy on the platform. All of the couple’s joint photos have also disappeared from her account. Another cryptic story gave a few further hints as she shared a quote: “I deserve it all. The career. The love. The family. The peace. The life.” The posts came after an anonymous source told The Sun that "they are calling it a break but it looks unlikely they will get back together. They want different things at the end of the day." Bustle has reached out to a representative of Gary Lucy for comment.

Anderson was previously in a relationship with Dane Bowers. The pair originally met in 2017 and dated for six months, but Anderson reportedlt ended things after finding out he was also seeing someone else — with the split leading Anderson to apply for Love Island. “We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we never said we were exclusive, but I was disappointed, so I confronted him and ended it,” she wrote in The Sun. The pair later rekindled their relationship in 2021, but unfortunately the former couple later split in August 2022 after moving to Dubai together.

“Just to let all of my beautiful support on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate,’ she wrote in a statement. “Thank you all for your continued support. I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let's make it count.”

In the Love Island villa meanwhile, Anderson left coupled-up with fellow Islander Paul Knops, but the couple later split. At the time, their reps stated their hectic work schedules were to blame, however, allegations later surfaced indicating the break-up wasn't as amicable as previously thought. The Sun later claimed that Anderson was not happy after they parted ways and had an hour long phone call with Paul's other ex in a bid to "dig up dirt" on him. But she took to social media to deny the allegations, painting her as a "bitter ex.” On the contrary, she said that she has long moved on and is "happily seeing someone."

Her Instagram story at the time, which was captured by CapitalFM, was a text post which read: "Regarding today’s press; I think it’s quite clear from how I acted in the villa that I’m not a ‘bitter ex.’ Regardless of what has been inaccurately printed and what I was informed about Paul, I’m not the one selling stories on the matter." Shortly after their split she was linked to fellow Love Island alum Max Morley, but the pair reportedly broke up after a brief relationship.