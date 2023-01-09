Love Island’s Haris Namani Has A Non-Negotiable Relationship Rule

Altogether now: “I’ve got a text!!” The winter edition of Love Island kicks off in South Africa on Jan. 16, and among the plucky hopefuls searching for love, you’ll find Haris Namani. The 21-year-old hails from Doncaster, and knows a fair few things about telly already — he sells them for a living. As you’d perhaps expect, he’s something of a smooth-talker, but insists he’s different to other guys. “I’m different. I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well. Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me.”

What is Haris’ Job?

Doncaster-based Haris is a TV salesperson — and it’s also evident from his social media that he loves boxing.

What Is Haris’ Instagram?

As with all of his fellow contestants, Haris’ bio on Instagram currently reads: “I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!” Over on @haris_namanii you’ll find the boxing fan sharing workouts and jet skiing shots. “I suit this lifestyle, I’ll not stop till it’s an every day ting,” reads one caption. At the time of going to press, he has 1.7k followers.

What Else Is There To Know About Haris?

Haris has never introduced any of his previous partners to his family — and knows that any potential partner will need to pass this challenging hurdle before they can find love. “I’ve never taken a girl home,” he says. “I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.” Interestingly, Haris has yet to experience falling in love. “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me,” he revealed. “It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.