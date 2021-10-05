Love Island's Liberty Is Joining Dancing On Ice 2022

Love Island’s Liberty Poole has been confirmed for the 14th series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Per The Sun, Poole was announced as a contestant on the 2022 series on Tuesday, Oct. 5, alongside rugby star Ben Foden, and professional dancer Regan Gascoigne, who is also known for being the son of the ex-professional footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Poole, who became a hit with fans of the ITV2 dating show Love Island earlier this year, shared her excitement at joining the star-studded ice skating competition.

“I grew up watching Dancing On Ice, and my mum actually used to be a figure skater,” Poole said in a statement. “I ice skate as a hobby sometimes, so I can get around the rink. But, I can’t do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything, so I’m really looking forward to pushing myself, and learning as much as I possibly can. Not just skating around the ice, but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!”

Speaking on Instagram shortly after her Dancing On Ice announcement, Poole wrote in a caption: “I’m going to be learning to dance… on ice! Wish me luck! So excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for years.”

As Metro reports, Poole, Foden, and Gascoigne are joined in the Dancing On Ice 2022 lineup by Happy Mondays star Bez, Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor, ex-S-Club singer Rachel Stevens, and Paralympic medalist Stef Reid MBE, with more names likely to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, longtime hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning to front the 14th series, along with the judges, Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. However, per The Sun, John Barrowman will not be returning to the Dancing On Ice judging panel in 2022.

“We thank John for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel, and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials,” ITV said in a statement regarding Barrowman’s departure.

Dancing On Ice returns in early 2022.