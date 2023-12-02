Macaulay Culkin once joked to Ellen DeGeneres that December is “Macaulay season” given the everlasting popularity of his classic holiday film Home Alone and its 1992 sequel. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce must agree, because it chose to unveil Macaulay Culkin’s star on the Walk of Fame on Dec. 1. The ceremony offered the perfect opportunity for a Home Alone reunion, and, sure enough, Culkin’s co-star Catherine O’Hara was there to help honor him.

A McAllister Family Reunion

O’Hara, who played Kate, the mom of Culkin’s Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, was the first of two celebrity speakers who lauded her onscreen son during the event. The sweet moments began as soon as she stepped up to the microphone. Culkin gave her a hug, saying, “thanks, Mama,” and she responded, “Oh, darling baby,” and fretted over the fact that he didn’t have a chair to sit in during her “little speech.”

From there, O’Hara praised his incredible work. “Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation,” she said. “The reason it’s that, the reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together, it’s because of Macaulay Culkin.”

Calling it a “perfect performance” from Culkin, she said he “made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.” Added O’Hara, “It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin to make a movie and he just went along with it for the fun of it.”

After she heaped on more praise, O’Hara wrapped up by letting Culkin know how happy she is for him. “You so deserve your star,” she said. “Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.”

The Culkin Kids Make Their Debut

O’Hara wasn’t the only special guest in attendance. Natasha Lyonne, who starred in 2003’s Party Monster with Culkin, was the second celebrity speaker, and their co-star Seth Green showed his support. Paris Jackson was also there to celebrate her godfather.

Several members of Culkin’s real-life family cheered him on as well. Two of his siblings, Rory and Quinn, attended the ceremony, as did his fiancée, Brenda Song. They also brought their two children, Dakota and Carson, born in 2021 and 2022, respectively. It was the kids’ first public event, and Culkin was clearly very happy to have them in attendance.

“Thanks for all your kind words and stories and stuff,” he told O’Hara and Lyonne. “You made my kids’ dad, their papa, look good.”

For all the other kids — and, let’s be real, adults, too — out there who grew up watching him in Home Alone, Culkin had a special message: “And in the spirit of the holiday season, I just want to say, merry Christmas, you filthy animals.”