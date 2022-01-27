For a time, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stood out as two of the biggest child stars in Hollywood. Culkin is remembered as one of the most famous child actors ever, as his roles in films like Home Alone and My Girl made him a household figure. Song was one of the most successful Disney channel talents, as millions of fans loved her in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Suite Life on Deck, and movies featuring her Wendy Wu character. Both stars still act in popular shows like Dollface and American Horror Story, and offscreen, they’re in a long-term relationship.

Culkin and Song have been together for more than four years, traveling the world as a couple, working together, becoming parents, and now preparing to marry each other after they reportedly became engaged in January 2022. They appear to be head over heels in love, and after facing some ups and downs, the future looks bright for the two. Here’s everything we know about Culkin and Song’s relationship, from how they met to the name of their young son they welcomed in 2021.

June 2017: They Met On Set

By the time they met, both Culkin and Song had become household names before opting to stick to smaller, more indie projects. They were both cast in the film Changeland, which was written and directed by funnyman Seth Green. They met while filming the movie in Thailand in 2017. Once the movie came out in 2019, the pair had been together for two years.

July 2017: Their First Date

Just weeks after they met, the actors were spotted together for the first time at dinner. Culkin and Song were snapped by paparazzi at Craig’s, a popular restaurant in Los Angeles.

September 2017: Holding Hands

A few months after they dined together, they were seen again, this time at Knott’s Berry Farm, a popular theme park in Buena Park, Calif. The pair were in attendance for the annual celebrity night, and they were reportedly on a double date with Green and his wife, actor Clare Grant. While no photos surfaced, several people who were there say they saw the stars holding hands.

November 2017: A Trip To Paris

As 2017 came to a close, Culkin and his The Social Network actor beau jetted off to Paris, France. While there, they had dinner with Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop superstar Michael Jackson. Culkin is Jackson’s godfather, as he had a close relationship with her father during his lifetime. While in the city of lights, Culkin and Song took in the sights and did some shopping.

August & September 2018: Opening Up

Throughout their adult lives, both Culkin and Song have remained largely quiet about personal matters. This desire for privacy is seemingly borne out of growing up in the public eye and in front of cameras, which is an experience they share. In mid-2018, the actors began to open up about their love, which until that point had only been speculated about.

Culkin went first, jokingly discussing his desire to start a family with his girlfriend, while appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” the star said. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

A month later, Song spoke with a reporter from Us Weekly while attending a Stand Up To Cancer event in Santa Monica, Calif. While admitting she usually doesn’t share details from her personal life, the 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd talent revealed delightfully that “everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

June & December 2019: Cats

Culkin and Song decided to see how they’d fare caring for animals before they became parents. After heading to CatCon and playing with some adorable kittens, the actors brought home Santa Claws, the “newest member” of their growing family and a Christmas present from him to her. The feline wouldn’t be the only addition to their brood, as they eventually ended up with a dog, a fish, and a parrot.

February 2020: Daddy Thoughts

In a surprisingly candid feature for Esquire, Culkin once again shared that he was eager to become a father and that he and his love were trying to conceive. “W’'re figuring it out, making the timing work,” the Home Alone actor admitted, highlighting the fact that many couples aren’t able to immediately make a baby. By the time the issue went to newsstands, they were living together.

August 2020: A Milestone Birthday

On Culkin’s 40th birthday, Song took to Instagram to wish her love a happy day, sharing a sweet picture of the pair in matching red plaid outfits. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” Song wrote. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram.”

The birthday boy tweeted: “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome.” The post went on to rack up more than 3 million likes, becoming one of the top 10 most-loved tweets ever.

April 2021: Their First Child

A few months into 2021 and after years of opening talking about their desire to become parents, Song and Culkin welcomed their first child. On April 5, Dakota Song Culkin was born. The couple’s son was named after Culkin’s late sister Dakota, who was killed in a traffic accident in 2008.

January 2022: They’re Engaged

Nine months after they became mother and father, Song and Culkin made their relationship even more official. On Jan. 24, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor was spotted with a large ring on her finger while out in Los Angeles. Just a day later, People confirmed that they are engaged to be married. Details surrounding the proposal and any marriage plans are being kept under wraps.