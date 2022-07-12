This Is Us Fans React To Mandy Moore's Disappointing Emmy Snub

Emmy nominations day should be a time of celebration. But most years, fans have no time or energy to celebrate the performances recognized because they are all rightfully up in arms about the snubs. And this year, Mandy Moore's work in This Is Us was one of the biggest — and most surprising — Emmys snubs. After six seasons at the helm of TV’s most tear-jerking and affecting shows, Mandy Moore ended her run as Rebecca Pearson on the This Is Us series finale in May 2022.

Moore served as the Pearson family matriarch, channeling decades' worth of struggles and triumphs in a single performance. Her character served as the connective tissue throughout the series, bridging the gap between her family’s early lives in Pittsburgh and her children's adult lives in the present day. Although many fans shared their qualms about Moore’s snub, the actress was very vocal about her appreciation for the show’s one nomination. In a tweet, she praised composer Siddhartha Khosla and the band Dawes after the Television Academy nominated their musical work for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

She added, “No award can give or take away the legacy of our show's meaning to us and so many. Grateful. But I will take a ‘Danny’ lol.” A “Danny” refers to a fictional award that This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman offered as consolation to his snubbed actors on Twitter.

Moore would have been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Instead, the Emmys recognized the following performances: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Zendaya (Euphoria).

Fans Are Upset Over Mandy Moore’s Emmy Snub

Because This Is Us managed to spur so many tears over the years, it’s only fitting that the fans took to Twitter to get in their feelings following Moore’s snub.

For many fans, Moore gave one of the year's best performances, and this was her last chance to be nominated for an Emmy for This Is Us.

While some people seemed more diplomatic about the snub, others weren’t taking the news that well.

Hopefully, brokenhearted fans can find some solace in the six seasons worth of memories they can watch to revisit Moore’s performance. Even if the series doesn’t have a big chance at rounding up more gold trophies, the show’s multigenerational tale will outlive this one heartbreaking snub.