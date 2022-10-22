It’s a boy! Mandy Moore announced the birth of her and husband Taylor Goldsmith’s second baby on Friday, Oct. 21 — and she’s already shared her newborn son’s name and first photos. “Ozzie is here!” she captioned a trio of joyous black-and-white hospital photos on Instagram. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Naturally, the post’s comments section was flooded with congratulatory well wishes for the couple, who are already parents to 20-month-old son August “Gus” Harrison. Among them were some of her onscreen This Is Us children, including Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Niles Fitch (young Randall Pearson). “Ozzie in the house! Congratulations over and over!” Metz wrote.

Meanwhile, Hilary Duff commented, “Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle ... party of four,” and Sophia Bush added, “Welcome to world sweet boy! Sending you all of the love!” Other celebrity commenters included Alison Brie, Chelsea Handler, Dave Annable, Melanie Liburd, and Debra Messing, who wrote, “Oh Mandy! Congratulations!! Another beautiful miracle! I’m so happy for all of you.”

Just more than a week earlier, Moore posted another Instagram, explaining how she was prepping Gus for the family’s new arrival. “As we play the patient waiting game, I’ll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know,” she captioned a photo of herself with her firstborn son on Oct. 12. “He’s still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there’s change in the air and he’s going to be the best big brother ever.” For good measure, she even added a clever “This Is Gus” hashtag.

She and her singer-songwriter husband first announced they were expecting their second child in June by sharing an Instagram photo of Gus wearing a big brother T-shirt. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore wrote shortly after the This Is Us series finale aired in late May. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

Later in June, however, she announced she was canceling the remainder of her “In Real Life” tour dates to focus on her health during her pregnancy. “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and make it feel too challenging to proceed,” Moore wrote in an Instagram statement on June 28. “I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”