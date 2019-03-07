There's no denying it's hard to meet someone nowadays, let alone in person. And now more than ever, those searching for a romantic connection look to dating apps to assist them. As difficult as it may be to find "the one" or to be more open-minded about dating via your phone, allow Mandy Moore's story about meeting Taylor Goldsmith to guide you in your journey of love.

In an interview with InStyle that was published on March 6, the This Is Us star opened up about how she met her current husband, Dawes musician Goldsmith — on Instagram. She was just as shocked as you might be that she met the love of her life on a social media app. The singer/actor told the publication,

"We have a modern kind of love story. But if someone would have told me three years ago, 'That’s your future husband, and you’re going to meet him through Instagram,' I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know."

She couldn't be more right. It's important to keep an open mind about everything in life, but even more so love. You truly never know when you'll meet that special someone. There's an unfortunate stigma that remains today when it comes to meeting someone on a dating app or online. But, like Moore and Goldsmith have proven, you need to allow yourself to be vulnerable without letting any outside noise influence you.

Moore also made a good point about how most everyone communicates with each other today — online. With that being the case, no one should really be criticizing others for meeting another person on say Tinder or Bumble. As Moore told InStyle,

"We shouldn’t have any judgment about what helps people find one another. I’ve met lots of friends on Instagram too. We live in such a crazy, exhausting world, I think it’s perfectly logical that this is how we connect with each other. It’s how we all communicate now anyway, so it doesn’t feel weird to me that it’s a way you can find a relationship that will really last."

And look at the couple now. In November 2018, Moore and Goldsmith got married after more than three years together. Their Instagram love story led to them becoming wife and husband. Pretty much from the moment they met in person, the NBC star knew Goldsmith was her one and only.

In October 2017, Moore opened up about meeting Goldsmith with People. According to the multidimensional talent, she posted a picture of Dawes' album on Instagram and Goldsmith ended up sending her a note. Soon after, as she told the outlet, "We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

She also told the publication after the two connected, "We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great."

Their love story is definite proof that there isn't a right way to meet someone. If anything, Moore and Goldsmith's relationship should teach everyone to be open when it comes to love and if you meet someone on Instagram, go for it.