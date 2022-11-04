Nov. 4 is an important day for Manifest. Not only does it mark the premiere of Manifest Season 4 Part 1, but it’s the same date on which the show’s Flight 828 resurfaced after disappearing for five and a half years. The series often gets meta with its dates, especially considering that Netflix announced they’d be reviving Manifest for a fourth season at 8:28 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2021. Then exactly a year later, on Aug. 28, 2022, fans got a teaser for the first half of Season 4. The next important date in Manifest lore may just end up being the premiere date of Season 4 Part 2, but that date currently remains a mystery.

Despite the show’s obsession with Aug. 28, it’s likely you won’t have to wait until August 2023 for Part 2. In fact, Netflix could drop the second half of episodes before the end of 2022. Looking at the streaming service’s recent track record with split seasons, we could reasonably expect Part 2 to air in December. For instance, You is slated to air its fourth season in two parts, with one section airing in February 2023 and the other in March. There’s also Stranger Things, which opted for a two-part season, airing in June and July of 2022.

Series creator Jeff Rake is well aware of Manifest’s uncanny release timeline. "There is something very meta about the show's death and rebirth, given that that's the story of the series itself," Rake told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021. Though Rake had initially planned for the events of Manifest to match up with our real-world calendar, he’s still pleased with what Netflix has given him. “The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to,” he said. Though still unknown, Manifest superfans might be able to theorize about Part 2’s release date based on any hints in Part 1.

Netflix 2022

Season 4 features our main characters in shambles following the death of Ben’s wife Grace (Athena Karkanis). Ben (Josh Dallas) may be in the worst shape of all, considering his daughter Eden (Brooks Johnson/Parker Johnson) is missing, too. Ben’s personal dilemmas have left Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to captain the lifeboat alone, all while under the watchful eye of the government. If all that weren’t enough, Manifest is speeding towards the Death Date: June 2, 2024 — the day when all surviving members of the missing Flight 828 are scheduled to die.

How much of these storylines will carry over into Part 2 is anyone’s guess. However, Rake does see both parts as distinct from one another. "I just decided, for my purposes, that I was going to treat the story as if we had been gifted two 10-episode seasons," he told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022. He added, "We're going to finish exactly where we always were going to finish."