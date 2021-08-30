Netflix resuscitates yet another series. When NBC abruptly canceled supernatural plane drama Manifest after just three seasons, viewers were left with burning questions about the fate of Montego Air Flight 828 and its 191 passengers. How did turbulence cause a five-year time freeze? What are “callings,” and who are they really from? And where exactly did Montego Air Flight 828 disappear to for half a decade? All questions fans fervently demanded answers for.

When NBC canceled the show in June 2021, despite having a six-season deal with creator Jeff Rake, the fans, aka Manifesters, created a petition for the show’s renewal. Since then, more than 95,000 fans have affixed their signatures to the Change.org petition to #SaveManifest and took to social media to contest the cancelation.

On Aug. 28 (8/28, just like the plane, of course), Netflix announced it renewed the show for a fourth and final season. Though it’s rare for a canceled show to get picked up again, Netflix is known for giving shows a second life thanks to its famed “Netflix Bump.” When Manifest dropped on the streaming platform, it peaked as the top-watched media for the service for weeks. The show even amassed 2.5 billion viewing minutes the week it was canceled by NBC, so the renewal shouldn’t come as a surprise. (A series that shares a similar fan-enabled revival is Lucifer, which Netflix picked up after fans trended #SaveLucifer and #PickUpLucifer on Twitter.)

With the plane drama returning for a final season, here’s everything to know about Manifest Season 4, including what loose ends the series will have to resolve.

Manifest Season 4 Plot

While Manifest abruptly ended on cliffhangers, Rake now has a chance to tie up some loose ends. Rake told Entertainment Weekly, “There is a huge appetite for people wanting to know what's that end of the story, what happened to the passengers, what ultimately happened to that airplane.” He added that he’s “sketching out” how to cram three seasons' worth of unfoldings into a “more streamlined, cut-to-the-chase two-hour finale.”

In a press release reported by Deadline, Rake thanked the fans, saying, “That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.” Even Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria aims to give fans “some closure” with this “final supersized season,” saying in a statement, “Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances.”

Season 4 will unfold over an extended 20-episode season despite previous seasons only containing 13 episodes on average. The change will hopefully provide more time to clear up any remaining questions surrounding Season 3’s abrupt cliffhangers on Angelina’s actions, Captain Daly’s brief reappearance, and Cal’s teenage spur, as well as demystify Flight 828 once and for all.

Manifest Season 4 Cast

While there’s no definitive list of who is set to come back this season or any news if fresh faces will join, the series regulars tweeted excitedly after the renewal announcement, including Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, who play siblings Michaela and Ben Stone. According to Deadline, both of them have closed deals to return for Season 4 with “sizable pay increases,” while Parveen Kaur, who plays medical researcher Saanvi Bah, “remains in negotiations.” J.R. Ramirez, who plays detective Jared Vasquez, is also reported to be set for a Season 4 comeback.

Season 3 newcomer Holly Taylor, who plays Angelina Meyer, and Luna Blaise and Jack Messina, who play twins Olive and Cal, also took to Twitter to celebrate the news. So, there’s definitely potential they could return.

Based on the Season 3 finale, though, it’s unlikely Athena Karkanis, who plays the recently-maligned Grace, will return. Matt Long, who plays Zeke Landon, signed with a new NBC show, so his return status also remains unclear. Still, nothing is impossible on Flight 828.

Manifest Season 4 Release Date

There’s no release date for the series, but production is set to begin this fall. According to Netflix Life, the series will most likely be released as a Netflix Original in the fall of 2022.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot and cast details as more information on Manifest becomes available.