Between sister contestants and a Christmas-themed “limo” arrival, many women made strong impressions during Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor premiere. One of them was 29-year-old Maria Georgas, who traveled from her hometown of Kleinburg, Ontario, for the chance to find love after being single for the past five years.

“Growing up, seeing my parents separating and divorcing, it obviously affected my relationships,” she said in the premiere episode. “Like, I tend to push people away. But this time, I don’t want to run from a chance with Joey.”

Despite initially planning to avoid kissing Joey the first night and “leave him wanting more,” Maria and Joey ultimately shared a smooch at the Bachelor Mansion. “Maria is one of a kind,” Joey said in a confessional. “She is definitely a firecracker with swagger that I am drawn to. I can tell already she is one that is going to keep me on my toes.”

To no one’s surprise, Maria earned a rose from Joey on Night 1. Here’s everything to know about Maria’s limo arrival, her surprising on-screen resume, and her future on Joey’s season.

Maria’s Canada Controversy

Maria greeted Joey with a Canadian flag, stashing it in his jacket pocket so he wouldn’t forget her. And it worked! But why was Maria’s flag blurred out during the Bachelor broadcast?

Disney/John Fleenor

TVLine reports that it came down to Canadian regulations about the commercial use of its national symbols, citing a source close to the show. Who knew?

While Maria still calls Canada “home,” she told Joey she was willing to change that. It’s a promising sign that she’s flexible about their future together.

This Isn’t Her First Disney Gig

During the couple’s conversation later in the evening, Maria asked Joey to name some of his favorite movies, and wasn’t thrilled that his first choice was Remember the Titans.

But she probably would have been delighted if he had said The Pacifier instead. Several fans noticed that Maria included snaps from the 2005 film on her Instagram, including one with Vin Diesel. She actually played one of the Girl Scout-esque Fireflies in the movie.

The Pacifier is Maria’s only acting role, so it doesn’t seem to be her chosen career path. According to her Bachelor bio, she works as an executive assistant. Beyond her job, she holds a black belt in Taekwondo and has fun sharing Bachelor memes on Instagram, suggesting she’ll be a good sport about whatever goes down this season.

Maria & Joey’s Bachelor Fate

Speaking of which, does Maria stick around for a while? There are reports about her fate on Joey’s season, if you want to find out. Of course, potential spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Maria survives a two-on-one date with Sydney Gordon and makes it to Hometowns. However, she is reportedly eliminated before Fantasy Suites in Tulum, Mexico.