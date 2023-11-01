Mariah Carey has spoken: it’s Christmastime. As soon as the clock struck midnight on Nov. 1, the Queen of Christmas declared that the holiday season was officially upon us by defrosting herself on Instagram.

In the video, the date and time change from “October 31, 11:59” to “November 1, 12:00,” when a vault door swings open to reveal Carey frozen in a huge ice block, donning a Mrs. Claus jumpsuit. Workers still dressed in Halloween costumes, including a Scream mask, try to melt the ice using hairdryers. But of course, the singer belting “It’s tiiiiime” in her high-pitched voice is what does the trick.

Naturally, Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts playing, as her workers magically change into holiday attire and dance around, and her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, join in on the celebrations.

“It’s…… TIME!!! 🎃🧊🎄,” she captioned the Instagram post, using the hashtag “#MariahSZN.” Given her Queen of Christmas moniker, it’s only fitting that she renames the entire holiday season in her honor as well.

Kris Jenner may have helped push #MariahSZN along. On Oct. 29, she posted a photo of her and Carey out to dinner, assuring fans that she was on the Christmas case. “Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey catching up and trying to convince her ‘it’s time’!!!!!” she wrote.

Carey’s annual Nov. 1 videos announcing that “it’s time” for Christmas have become more extravagant every year. In 2022, she began by dressing as a witch and riding a stationary bike, surrounded by jack-o-lanterns.

But after she let out a loud cackle, the camera suddenly switched to Carey in a Santa suit and sitting atop a reindeer, bellowing out, “It’s time!”

The Queen Of Christmas

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey performs with the Rockettes during her “MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!” primetime special. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time, sitting alongside classics like Bing Crosby’s “Silent Night” and “White Christmas.”

In 2019, the song charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time 25 years after it was released, and has managed to return to the top every year since during the holiday season.

This year, Carey will be celebrating the holiday season by embarking on her first tour in four years. The Merry Christmas One And All! tour kicks off in California on Nov. 15 and will see her travel across the U.S., ending at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17.