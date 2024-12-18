Rihanna may have just received the best present of all time. On Dec. 17, the singer and makeup mogul attended Mariah Carey’s final show of her Christmas Time Tour in Brooklyn, where she received a unique autograph from the Queen of Christmas herself.

As seen in viral videos, Carey waded through the crowd during her show and quickly spotted Rihanna and her posse in the front row. After saying “hello” to each other, RiRi had a request for the singer. “I need a signature. Who has a Sharpie?” she asked Carey’s security.

As they waited for a pen, Carey asked her where she could buy her sunglasses, and Rihanna felt generous. “You can have them,” she declared. “For free!” Once Carey got a red Sharpie, RiRi hit peak fangirl and asked her to “sign [her] tit.” Carey happily obliged, asking what she wanted her to write. “Mariah. What the f*ck you think?” she quipped.

As she wrote, Rihanna took Carey’s mic to gab about how “iconic” the moment was. “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all!” she proclaimed to the screaming crowd. “This sh*t is f*cking epic!” She then showed off the autograph to the camera before hugging her.

Mariah & Rihanna’s History

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carey has always been a huge inspiration for Rihanna. When she was 15, she covered Carey’s 1993 hit “Hero” at a talent show and won. In 2015, she told Grazia Magazine that Carey was one of her childhood idols. “I loved Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Bob Marley,” she said. '“I would start mimicking everything I heard, everything Mariah did, I would try to do.”

As Rihanna rose to fame, the love became mutual. In 2017, Carey recreated one of her viral MTV Cribs moments where she used the StairMaster in stilettos, this time wearing heels from Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma collection. Naturally, RiRi was ecstatic, sharing the picture on her Instagram. “Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA,” she proudly bragged.

RiRi’s fandom came full circle in 2021 when Carey celebrated her birthday on X (formerly Twitter). “Rihanna! Happy birthday girl!” she wrote. “I hope you’re feeling festive as always.. wherever you are!!!! Love you gorgeous!!!!!!”