Mariah Carey‘s "All I Want For Christmas Is You" could reach number one on the UK Singles Chart for the first time ever.

As per the latest data from the Official Charts Company, the festive favourite currently sits at Number Two on the UK Singles Chart and is just 900 sales behind the current midweek Number One, Ariana Grande's 'Positions'. If sales continue to rise amid the start of the festive season, Carey's Christmas classic could very well reach the chart's top spot on Friday, Dec. 4 — 26 years after its original release.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" was first released back in 1994, peaking at Number Two behind East 17's "Stay Another Day." Since 2007, the song has re-entered the chart each December, matching it's 1994 record on multiple occasions. However, the track's speedy climb up the Official Chart means Carey's yuletide hit might finally reach the top spot and claim the 2020 Official Christmas Number One, which is due to be announced on Christmas Day.

News of Carey's UK chart battle arrives just as the Grammy Award-winner is set to drop an updated version of her equally festive Christmas record 'Oh Santa'. Featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, the brand-new track is set for release on Friday, Dec. 4, and will feature on Carey's forthcoming Apple TV+ special Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas.

The singer's recent UK chart resurgence arrives almost a year after 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. for the very first time, becoming Carey's nineteenth number one hit on the chart.