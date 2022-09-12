TV & Movies

How To Follow All the Married At First Sight UK Contestants On Instagram

Get to know this year’s batch of hopeful romantics.

Cast of Married At First Sight UK
Our favourite marriage-based dating series is back and already filling that Love Island void. Married At First Sight UK has gotten a makeover and is running for 30 episodes — nine more than the last series. Matched by experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas, 16 singletons looking for love have exchanged vows with a complete stranger. As is tradition, the newlyweds have moved in together, and are attending weekly dinner parties and commitment ceremonies. Out of all the couples from the 2021 series, only two continued their relationships past the reunion episode. Dan and Matt, who have moved in together in Northern Ireland, as well as Tayah and Adam, who are expecting their first child. Whilst it’s far too early to know whether the experts have got it right this year, here’s what we know about the 2022 cast members.

George

Financial advisor George is a 40-year-old dad of four from Worchester. His joy in life is spending time in the countryside with his four children. Despite being pretty content with life, George feels there’s something missing. He’s looking for “someone who excites him, someone to keep him on his toes and who can be open emotionally.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @george__roberts__

Zoe

Zoe is a 30-year-old quantity surveyor from the West Midlands. She’s “outgoing, ambitious, and successful” and is looking for someone she can “share her softer, more intimate side with.” Zoe is “bored with the stale repetition of dating” and is at the point in her life where she wants to settle down and start a family. Having never been with someone and thought, “I want to grow old with you,” Zoe hopes to find a genuine connection.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @zoeclifton

Thomas

Thomas — a 31-year-old mental healthcare assistant from Liverpool — is “bursting with energy, sarcasm, and bawdy humour” and loves to be the centre of attention. He’s “extremely sociable, unapologetically loud, and not one to back down in an argument.” Despite all these qualities, he’s looking for someone to “balance him out.” His worst fear? Someone describing him as “nice” or not liking him. “I don’t want to waste their time or my own time,” he told C4.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @thomashartleyofficial

Whitney

31-year-old personal assistant Whitney from St. Albans wants to settle down with a man who ticks all of her boxes. Having recently lost her mum, who was also her best friend, she is determined to put herself out there and find “someone who is good enough to bring home to her family.” Whitney has “high expectations” and hopes the experts can find her soulmate.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @whitneyelizabethhughes

Richie

Richie is a 51-year-old sales advisor from Sheffield who has worked in the music industry for over two decades. He’s been on the road a lot and has done session work with Sheryl Crow. He’s even written a song for Russell Watson and reckons he’ll be able to get the singer to perform at his wedding. Richie describes himself as “deep, emotional, a good laugh, clever, and socially and emotionally intelligent.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @richiedewsuk

Jenna

32-year-old zero-waste shop owner Jenna never envisioned getting married. The Blackpool native doesn’t “like dating apps” and isn’t a fan of going out to meet people. “This is the only way I’m going to find love… hopefully,” she told C4. Despite not being a massive fan of the traditional wedding concept, especially when a woman takes a man’s last name, she wants “to find love, commit to someone, and build a long life together.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @jennarobo

Pjay

31-year-old Pjay is a dancer/performer from Birmingham and a member of the Dreamboys. Pjay wants to find someone “whom he can create a peaceful and loving environment” with, but his ex-partners have struggled with trust because of his job. Although, he is a strong believer in “providing reassurance when he’s off touring and performing.” His best friends are his mum and sister, and his future wife will certainly need their approval.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @pjayfinch

Kasia

London-based businesswoman Kasia left school when she was 16 to have her first child. Now 36, she’s raised two children and forged a successful career with her own body-contouring clinic. Kasia has decided to focus on herself now that her kids are older, and describes herself as being “calm, focused, and extremely driven.” She’s looking for a man “who can take the lead, but shares the same drive and passion that she does.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @kasia.london

Kwame

42-year-old Kwame is a business consultant from London “who exudes charm and style.” Having been married, had kids, and had a successful career, he sees himself as a “self-professed ladies man.” This confidence wasn’t always there, but once he reached college, Kwame hit the gym, grew his beard, and even entered — and won — Mr Ghana in 2000.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @kwame.badu

Lara

Lara is a 49-year-old waitress and ex-dancer from Nottingham. She’s been married and divorced twice, and used to live quite the extravagant lifestyle. Having been single for 12 years, Lara has been focusing on raising her two sons and admiring her parents’ loving relationship and 51-year marriage. Because of this, she often tries “to force every relationship she has to be like theirs,” which ultimately leads to heartbreak.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @thelaraeyre

Duka

Duka — a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham — came to the UK when he was 10 years old after fleeing Yugoslavia with his family. Duka didn’t speak a word of English, and his “struggles growing up had a definitive role in shaping the man he’s become.” Now 31, he’s trying to find the right girl that “loves looking after herself, but can also have a deep conversation about world issues.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @dukacav

Jess

Jess, a dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire, describes herself as “unique, weird, but extremely fun and outgoing.” She’s looking for a partner who will match her energy, as well as her love for all things Harry Potter. The 31-year-old often jumps into relationships too quickly, which Lara believes may be why she’s still single.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @jesspotter_xx

Adrian

37-year-old digital designer Adrian is from Manchester, and describes himself as a “confident and caring Northerner” with a “heart of gold.” He likes to express himself through fashion and loves nothing more than a good night out or hosting dinner parties and movie nights. Although he hasn’t had much luck in relationships, which he puts down to his “nice guy persona,” he’s ready to settle down with an “upbeat and positive partner.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @adriananderson

Chanita

When 29-year-old Chanita from Derby left school, she wanted to dedicate her life to “helping young people” and so became a social worker. Chanita makes friends wherever she goes, and has recently come out of a 10-year relationship. She feels it’s time to get out of there again, and is determined to be find love and happiness.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @chanita__x

Jordan

Jordan, an account manager from Darlington, says he’s “a fun, outgoing guy with a massive sense of adventure.” The 29-year-old is very close to his family, and he’s not “willing to settle with someone and cruise through life for the sake of being comfortable.” Jordan is looking for “true love and a real connection,” which shouldn’t be difficult to find seeing as he describes himself as a “great catch.”

You can find them on Instagram, here: @jordanmmettconnelly

April

32-year-old April is a dress designer from London. She’s also a former Miss Great Britain, having taken part in three pageants with the last being her lucky break. She designs wedding dresses, and her friends have joked that she’s “always the bridal designer, never the bride.” She wants a partner who is independent, and it’s a dealbreaker if they don’t love cheese.

You can find them on Instagram, here: @aprilbanbury