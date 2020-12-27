These Early Masked Dancer Theories Point To A Marvel Actor & '90s Star

What started as a Masked Singer spoof on The Ellen Degeneres Show has become a full-fledged dancing competition. FOX's The Masked Dancer will feature 10 disguised celebrities dancing in costume, and it's up to judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale to guess who's under the mask. It may prove difficult, as the competitors are not just well-known dancers; between them, the contestants have 20 Emmys, 20 Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

Masked Dancer Clues

The creators knew audiences might have a hard time guessing the Masked Dancer contestants' identities, so the format will be slightly different from The Masked Singer. "It is harder. This show is harder," Green told journalists at Fox's Television Critics Association event, per CinemaBlend. "The clue packages, there's a lot more information in them." The clues will also be in the costumes, stage decorations, and choreography. Executive producer Craig Plestis said that they also added a clue segment called "Word Up" in which you'll be able to hear the dancer's real voice.

Masked Dancer Theories

This new way of delivering clues has already led to some early Masked Dancer theories, with fans guessing everyone from Taylor Swift to Brie Larson.

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy has a pastel palette and is described as "someone sweet as candy," leading to early guesses like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Amber Riley. Another Instagram video shows that Cotton Candy dances with an aerial hoop, leading to theories that she could be an Olympic gymnast, like Simone Biles, or singer Pink, who's known for performing with aerial stunts.

Cricket

"I'll be home, not alone, for Christmas. You can count on me," reads Cricket's clue. Jonathan Taylor Thomas was in the 1998 film I’ll Be Home for Christmas, while the Home Alone reference suggests Macaulay Culkin. Still, others have guessed Bruno Mars and referenced his old "Count on Me" song.

Disco Ball

Disco Ball's clue said that "this fast and furious disco ball loves to breakdance!" This has led to fans guessing Vin Diesel, Ludacris, or Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift star Lucas Black. Another theory is that the "fast" reference means the Disco Ball is a track and field Olympian or a NASCAR driver.

Exotic Bird

Exotic Bird's brief preview shows she's covered in bright colors and is into Latin dance moves, which could hint at her background. Both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have worn feathered outfits during performances, and both have been nominated for (or won) Grammys.

Hammerhead

Hammerhead sports a big "Hammer Time" necklace and gold and silver grills. His clue says that he "bought someone I love a car for Christmas and it Jingle Bell ROCKed." Naturally, everyone thinks this dancer is Dwayne Johnson.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube is decked out in denim and blues. While it's pretty on the nose, some assume he has to be either Vanilla Ice or Ice Cube.

Miss Moth

Her early clue says, "All I want for Christmas is you...with a side of salt," leading to guesses that she's a culinary show personality or Cheryl James from Salt-N-Pepa. Miss Moth also spoke in a different video, and fans noted that she sounds like Captain Marvel actor Brie Larson.

Sloth

Sloth is a colorful creature who "has a very special love for...The Nutcracker," according to his clue. That could literally mean he has a background in ballet, or even that he's someone who's known for, well, getting into fights.

Tulip

Based on the amount of promos centered on Tulip, she may be one of the dancers who get pretty far in the competition. It's difficult to tell who she could be, but guesses have included tap dancer Chloe Arnold and comedian Liza Koshy.

Zebra

Zebra's clue says that their favorite song is "Feliz Navidad," so some have guessed Mario Lopez. Others suggested that the Z in Zebra is the main clue, and it's actually Zendaya, who originally became famous as the lead in the dance-centric Shake It Up.