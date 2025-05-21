Following the critical acclaim of Celine Song’s debut film, Past Lives, the filmmaker’s follow-up was destined to be a must-watch. Enter Materialists. Its star-studded cast and buzzy trailer — complete with an early 2000s voiceover — already has viewers declaring it a love letter to the romance genre’s most revered films.

It’s only fitting that the film’s stars Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans gathered to test their savvy by guessing iconic rom-com lines.

As you’ll see in the exclusive clip below, Evans doesn’t waste any time, correctly answering The Notebook before Pascal could barely begin the “I wrote you 365 letters...” speech from the timeless love story. (Watch the video in the embedded X post below.)

Evans also decides a group movie night is in order after Pascal admits he’s only seen a clip of Notting Hill’s “I’m just a girl” scene (which Johnson correctly guessed!) and not the whole film.

Even if Pascal didn’t score quite as many points as his co-stars, his swoon-worthy delivery of monologues from When Harry Met Sally and Pride & Prejudice certainly earns him some kind of prize, right?

Fortunately, there surely will be more dreamy line deliveries in Materialists. The film follows Lucy (Johnson), a successful matchmaker whose own love life is thrown for a loop as she navigates relationships with two dashing suitors: one from her past and one who promises a new kind of future.

As Song recently put it, “Materialists is made for an audience in 2025 to talk about love and the way it exists today.” The film arrives in theaters on June 13.