Logan is in on Stars Hollow's biggest secret. Gilmore Girls star Matt Czuchry admitted he knows who fathered Rory's baby — but his lips are sealed. The actor, who plays Logan Huntzberger in both the original series and its 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, recently explained to Us Weekly that, after revealing the father's identity to him, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino gave him permission to tell whomever he chooses. Even so, Czuchry said he's never told anyone because he doesn't feel it's his place to spill the beans.

"It doesn't feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be," the actor told Us Weekly during a recent interview, noting that Gilmore Girls belongs to the Palladinos, Lauren Graham (Lorelai), and Alexis Bledel (Rory), not him. "Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I've never said what they told me on set."

Ever since Rory uttered her part of the much-anticipated final words in the limited series revival — "I'm pregnant" — Czuchry says he's fended off efforts to resolve the cliffhanger. Of course, Logan is a very possible paternity contender, so even his close friends have been pumping him for information.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

He recalled one particular drinks outing with a longtime friend and his Gilmore Girls fanatic wife. "I'm like, 'Are you really doing this?'" the actor said. "'I’ve known your husband since I was 9 years old. You’re putting drinks in me and trying to get me to tell you! No.' … I’ve told no one who it might be."

Although Netflix has yet to announce if there will be more new Gilmore Girls content in the future, Sherman-Palladino did give fans hope they'll find out the answer without Czuchry's help. The creator said in February 2020 that they'd never planned on creating what she called "the Netflix movies," but "never say never," should the time ever be right again for the original cast to return.

Should Gilmore Girls return for another installment, however, Czuchry said he'd like to see Logan and Rory end up together. "I think that Logan was a character who was pushed in a certain direction because of his family, that he didn’t want to be in that direction," the actor added in his Us Weekly interview. "He wanted to follow his heart and his love, which was Rory, but when he was younger, he didn’t really have the strength to do that. ... He would do anything for her, including giving up the whole family business."

Could Jess or Dean say the same?