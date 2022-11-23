Matt Hancock's “Cringe” Jungle Karaoke Left Twitter Reeling

Along with his controversial tenure as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has become known (for better or worse) for his love of karaoke. A clip of the Tory MP belting out Queen’s 1978 hit “Don’t Stop Me Now” at a Conservative Party Conference went viral back in 2017 — and perhaps not for the right reasons. More recently, Hancock took to the mic on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and the viewer response has been predictably brutal.

During the Nov. 22 episode of the hit reality series, the politician treated his fellow campmates and the millions watching at home to a, shall we say, unique rendition of Queen’s “I Want To Break Free.” During his performance at the Jungle Arms pub, where contestants had been enjoying an evening of food and drink, comedian Seann Walsh was on hand to provide some hilarious commentary, joking: “I think Matt was trying to tell us something, when he sang, ‘I want to break free.’ Be free Matt.”

Of course, Hancock’s I’m a Celeb campmates weren’t the only ones to comment on the MP’s questionable karaoke skills, and viewers flocked to social media to voice their opinions.

“Matt Hancock singing ‘I Want To Break Free’ in a Jungle Pub karaoke with Boy George as a backing singer is something I can never unsee,” one fan joked on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another viewer wrote that watching the politician singalong to the ‘80s hit will give them “nightmares for the rest of my life.” They added: “Good to hear he's a massive fan of Queen though. Saying that, I'm convinced that Freddie Mercury would be turning in his grave.”

You can find some of the very best memes and tweets reacting to Hancock’s jungle karaoke, below.