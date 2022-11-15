Seann Walsh’s Girlfriend Has Played A Major Role In His Jungle Journey

Since heading to the Australian jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Seann Walsh has faced his first Bushtucker Trial, acted as an undercover mole, and formed a bond with Matt Hancock. And the comedian has someone firmly rooting for him at home, as he’s being supported by his dance teacher partner Grace Adderley, who played a key role in him joining the show.

Though it’s not clear how they met, Walsh reportedly started dating Adderley in 2019, and the pair were spotted strolling around Notting Hill together that year. After getting an adorable pooch together named Mildred-Barrett, there’s now set to be another addition to the family. Adderley is pregnant with the couple’s first child, with Walsh casually revealing that he’s set to become a dad in an Instagram Live. “So you're gonna be a dad?'” the voice of a friend says, off camera. “That’s worrying,” the unseen friend jokes when Walsh confirms.

Prior to getting together with Adderley in 2019, Walsh was navigating one of Strictly Come Dancing’s best-known scandals. When the comedian was paired with Katya Jones on the 2018 season of the ballroom dancing contest, both were in serious relationships. Jones was married to fellow pro dancer Neil Jones, and Walsh was in a five-year relationship with The Crown actor Rebecca Humphries. But Walsh was caught kissing his pro dancer partner outside a pub. Katya’s marriage later ended. Humphries later claimed that Walsh had called her a “psycho” for questioning his close relationship with his dance partner on the show. In a letter posted on Twitter, she revealed that the incriminating snaps were taken on her birthday.

“'I left the wardrobe department and before I could order my first beer, my agent came over and asked if he could have a word with me outside,” Walsh later said, discussing the incident on Backstage With Katherine Ryan. “We went into the BBC carpark, my agent looked over his glasses and said, 'About 20 minutes ago, they posted a photo of you kissing Katya outside a pub.’ It was at that exact point that my life would turn upside down — the dream turned into a nightmare.”

Ahead of going into the jungle for I’m A Celeb, Walsh revealed that it was actually Grace who convinced him to go for it. "As you can imagine, I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to,” he said. “Grace talked me into doing it. She convinced me it was the wrong attitude to have, not doing it because I feared what people would think, but to do it because I would have a wonderful time."