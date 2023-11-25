Matthew Perry’s Dad Appeared On Friends & Fans Totally Missed It

In the weeks following Matthew Perry’s death at 54, fans have been revisiting the actor’s most iconic Friends moments — from Chandler parenting the chick and duck to fleeing the country to avoid an awkward confrontation with Janice.

But along with his memorable moments on screen, Perry had a surprising behind-the-scenes tie to a Friends guest star: his father. Perry’s dad, John Bennett Perry, appeared in a Season 4 episode, “The One with Rachel’s New Dress.”

If you don’t remember this at all, don’t worry. The appearance probably went undetected by even longtime Friends fans (*raises hand*) because it’s so low-key. The older Perry doesn’t appear in any scenes with his son, so you’d really only clock the connection if you paid attention to the credits.

But, in hindsight, you can very much see the resemblance.

Could They Be Any More Similar?

In the 1998 episode, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and her Bloomingdale’s beau, Joshua (Tate Donovan), go to his parents’ house for a romantic evening. His mom and dad are supposed to be out of town — which is why it’s so unfortunate when they return home early, and find Rachel wearing a lacy lingerie slip dress.

Joshua’s dad, played by John Bennett Perry, isn’t too upset. “I like her. She seems smart,” he says, his expression and line delivery subtly mirroring his son’s.

Warner Bros.

Rachel tries to talk her way out of the awkward moment, claiming that she’s testing out the racy look for work. “They’re wearing it in Milan. ... Obviously, in this case, I am going to report back ‘USA, not ready.’”

Joshua’s parents invite the couple to dinner, and Rachel later relays to her friends that her boob popped out at the table.

A Full-Circle Casting

The Perrys have worked together before, including on the 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In, and John would help Perry forge an early connection to Morgan Fairchild — who played Chandler’s mom.

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Perry accompanied his dad to the set of Falcon Crest, which starred John and Fairchild. “I said, ‘Oh, you’re that little kid that was with John?’” Fairchild recalled to People, adding that Perry was “sweet and shy and charming” when he’d visit.

Perry Remembers His Son

Following his son’s sudden death on Oct. 28, John Bennett Perry and his family remembered the actor in a statement to People — and thanked fans for their “tremendous outpouring of love.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family wrote. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”