While both Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have moved on from their brief romance, the two artist’s lyrics are still coming under the microscope. And Matty Healy is aware of it. After the UK’s Sun reported that he had written a new song inspired by his relationship with Swift, the 1975 frontman took to Reddit to respond.

A Meme For A Meme

On Jan. 18, The Sun reported that Healy and The 1975 have “been secretly working on their sixth record” and preparing to release the album this summer. The outlet added that the title song, “God Has Entered My Body,” addresses the frontman’s past relationship with Swift and includes the lyric, “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” said an unnamed source described as a “music insider.”

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.”

Apparently, though, Healy lets things off his chest on Reddit, too. When a fan posted an excerpt from one of the reports about the song to the 1975 subreddit, he responded via his account, TrumanBlackOG.

“Huge if true,” Healy quipped, seemingly poking fun at the report.

In the comments, fans were amused by the reported lyric and Healy’s response. “what the articles are saying is a new lyric (“keep your head up princess you’re [sic] tiara is falling”) is just an old meme/copypasta,” one noted. They also pointed out that Healy used the line as an Instagram caption on Feb. 1, 2021. That was before he and Swift were linked in May 2023.

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy’s History

Technically, romance rumors first swirled around Swift and Healy when they met in late 2014. However, it wasn’t until May 2023 that they appeared to be dating in earnest. Fans certainly noticed the more frequent meetups and seemingly coordinated onstage messages for each other. And then it was reportedly over again in a matter of weeks.

When Swift released The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, 2024, fans set to work on analyzing her lyrics, and they found multiple tracks they thought were inspired by Healy. Songs like “Fortnight,” “But Daddy I Love Him,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” were among them. Healy didn’t seem overly fazed by the attention at the time, saying in video obtained by Entertainment Tonight that he hadn’t “really listened to that much” of the album.

Months later, in October 2024, Healy appeared on the Doomscroll podcast and suggested he wouldn’t be writing songs about his entanglement with Swift.

“I used to write about relationships a lot more and stuff like that,” he said, before going on to explain that he doesn’t see himself doing that again.

“Honestly, I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons — or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for just because I was famous,” he added.