As soon as it was reported that Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn had split after more than six years of dating, new relationship speculation immediately emerged. The latest rumors links her to another British celebrity. On May 3, The Sun reported that Swift was dating The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy. Many fans initially dismissed the reports, but they have since picked up on some hints that the two might be an item.

Healy was spotted in the audience at Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Nashville on May 5 and 6. He even performed onstage during opener Phoebe Bridgers’ set at the May 6 show. Hours after the second show, the Daily Mail published purported photos of Swift and Healy in the back of an SUV on the way to Swift’s Nashville apartment. However, the photos are too blurry to confirm their identities.

Some fans think the duo have been sending secret messages to each other onstage. While performing “cardigan,” Swift appeared to mouth the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.” As pointed out in a TikTok, Healy seemingly mouthed the same words during The 1975’s show in the Philippines just two days prior. At the same show, before performing the band’s 2016 track “She’s American,” Healy reportedly shouted, “She sure is,” seemingly nodding to the dating rumors.

On May 8, Entertainment Tonight reported that Swift and Healy “have been hanging out recently” and that they were set up by their mutual collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” a source told the outlet. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too.”

The source even claimed that “they dated briefly in the past,” though this has previously been denied by Healy. “It’s not really anything to talk about, because if she wasn’t Taylor Swift we wouldn’t be talking about her. She wasn’t a big impact on my life,” he told Q Magazine in 2016. He had some rather strong feelings about dating her at the time. “If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F*cking hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F*CK. THAT,’” he stated. “That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

That said, the two singers have a history of mutual fandom. In 2015, Healy wore a Swift T-shirt with her 1989 album cover. In response, Swift wore a tee proudly donning the band’s name after being spotted at their London show. More recently, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London show in January to give the first-ever performance of her Midnights hit “Anti-Hero.” However, she sang solo while the band took a break, meaning Healy did not join her onstage.

Previously, a rumor posted to Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi linked Swift to Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso. The two have never been associated with each other and did not comment on the rumors, but the 41-year-old race car driver did poke fun at the rumor on social media. “Race week era,” he captioned an April 24 TikTok video, which showed him winking to the camera as a sped-up version of Swift’s Midnights track “Karma” played.