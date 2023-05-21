There’s no raining on Taylor Swift’s parade these days. Dubbing her Eras Tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on May 20, “the rainiest rain show that ever rain showed ever ever ever,” the singer explained why she decided to perform “Question...?” for the first time. “There’s a song from Midnights that I love so much that I haven't played on this tour or ever,” Swift told the sold-out crowd at Gillette Stadium of her 2022 track. “So, I figured that could be fun to play.”

That wasn’t her only reason for her “secret song” selection, though. “I kinda just feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life — in all aspects of my life — ever before,” Taylor gushed while braving the precipitation and thanking her Swifties for “being a part” of her newfound joy. “It’s not just the tour. It’s like, I don’t know. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. . . . So, I thought I’d play this song, which brings me really fond memories.”

The rare personal life update follows a previous, much more subtle signal that she was doing just fine following her breakup from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, which was first reported on April 8. During her concert in Tampa, Florida, a week later, Swift responded to a fan who held up a sign asking “You OK?” while she performed her 2017 hit “Delicate” (which many consider to be about one of her secret first dates with Alwyn). Turning to face the sign’s holder, Swift gave a reassuring thumbs-up.

A possible reason for her newfound happiness? Since then, Swift has reportedly started dating Matty Healy, a reported ex-flame who’s also been occasionally appearing on the Eras Tour. Some fans even believe the duo have been sending each other secret messages from the stage. While performing “cardigan” in early May, Swift appeared to mouth the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.” As one eagle-eyed TikTok user pointed, The 1975’s lead singer seemingly mouthed the same words during his band’s show in the Philippines days earlier.

Entertainment Tonight reported on May 8 that Swift and Healy had “been hanging out recently,” after mutual friend Jack Antonoff set them up. “Taylor and Matty like each other,” a source told ET. “Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too.”

Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Days later, the duo removed all doubt of a budding romance when they were spotted holding hands at New York City’s Casa Cipriani on May 11. Then, the pair was photographed leaving the Electric Lady Studios in NYC’s Greenwich Village together on May 15. “Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off,” an insider told People. Meanwhile, another source added, “They’re hanging out and having a good time. It’s not just platonic.”

It seems the reported relationship could certainly be a reason for Swift’s new lease on life.