As the saying goes, when one Mormon temple closes, another one opens — or something like that. On March 23, People revealed that a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff show is reportedly in the works, as production on Season 5 of the Hulu series remains paused in light of star Taylor Frankie Paul’s ongoing domestic violence investigation.

According to a source of the outlet, MomTok is heading to the West Coast, with the planned series being set in Orange County, California. The plan is reportedly to start filming the new show this spring, with a fall premiere.

As of now, Jen Affleck is reportedly the only original cast member who will star in the spinoff, along with nine new castmates, creating a new MomTok circle in the O.C. (Is it somehow possible to cast Summer Roberts?) However, her co-star Mikayla Matthews just revealed on TikTok that she’s also moved to California, meaning that she could possibly join the new MomTok as well.

The report makes sense for Jen and her husband Zac, who have both teased a move to California in recent weeks. After she was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in October, Jen told People that she was moving to Los Angeles and said her dance partner, Jan Ravnik, was nearby. “Hey, turns out Jen's moving to L.A. and Jan's my neighbor,” she said. “We’re literally neighbors.”

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Over the weekend, Zac shared photos with Jen and their children on a SoCal beach, and wrote that he’s “excited for new beginnings.” When a fan asked if they had found a new place to live, he simply responded with a side-eye emoji.

In addition, Zac claimed that his apparent opposition to a West Coast move in Season 4 of Mormon Wives was just for a “storyline” and doesn’t reflect his true feelings. “Contrary to what you might have seen I loved DWTS experience and California has been my dream place to live my entire life,” he replied to a comment.

The timing also works out well, considering that the fifth season of Mormon Wives is currently up in the air. The cast reportedly agreed to halt filming after expressing concerns about Taylor in a call with ABC and Hulu executives, with a source telling People that “none of the women want to be associated with her” as she and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, are being investigated.