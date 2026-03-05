Rob Rausch broke a “pinky promise” to Maura Higgins that they’d win The Traitors together, after he revealed his true identity as a Traitor on the Season 4 finale, to her utter shock. At the reunion, Higgins said she’d forgive her fellow Love Island alum if he bought her a Hermès Birkin. During their joint interview on the March 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Rausch kept this promise.

After host Andy Cohen polled the audience on whether getting a Birkin bag is enough to forgive someone — to which 90 percent voted yes — Rausch delivered on Higgins’ request, putting on gloves and grabbing the iconic orange Hermés box from behind the bar. “See this is my win,” she said. “I knew I’d have my moment.”

When Cohen asked if there wasn’t a chance she wouldn’t like the bag, Higgins informed him, “No, he knows what bag I want.” On cue, Rausch presented her with a burgundy Togo Birkin bag in a size 30 with gold hardware, which retails for a whopping $16,000.

He kept his gloves on, telling Higgins, “Only the owner’s supposed to touch it first.” Needless to say, she was thrilled, posing with the bag before jumping up to hug Rausch and shout, “You’re forgiven.”

How Rob Secured The Bag

Given that you can’t just walk into a Hermès store and purchase a Birkin, Rausch needed some help securing the bag, especially since Higgins had specifications. On WWHL, he credited his fellow Traitor Lisa Rinna, who made some calls and connected him to New York boutique Madison Avenue Couture. “So, Lisa, thank you very much for this,” Higgins said. “I love her. She’s beautiful.”

Rausch documented his Birkin journey on Instagram, filming himself going to Madison Avenue Couture with Therapuss podcast host Jake Shane, and telling the sales associate that he thought the bag would be impossible to find.

“I’m very, very grateful, and I hope she loves it, I think she will,” he told the staff, before giving the boutique a special shoutout.