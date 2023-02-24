AMC’s Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are part of the network’s new Immortal Universe based on Anne Rice’s novels — and like the best TV empires (looking at you, Yellowstone), this one is only going to get bigger. Mayfair Witches Season 2 was officially announced on Feb. 3, after becoming “most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+,” the network writes. Yes, that even includes the final season of The Walking Dead.

After getting to know Rowan and her witch heritage in Season 1, what’s next? Here’s everything to know about Mayfair Witches Season 2 so far.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Plot

As showrunner Esta Spalding explained at a Television Critics Association panel last year, the first season of Mayfair Witches generally corresponded to the first book in Rice’s trilogy — but there’s more to explore in Season 2 and beyond. “The book is kind of an embarrassment of riches,” she said, per Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s very, very long and full of lots of amazing stuff. The middle section is about 300 or 400 pages of 13 generations of witches going all the way back to Scotland. So we used a piece of that, and then we feel like we’re gonna save some of that great story and saga of all the different generations for later seasons — should we be so lucky.”

In addition to mining the rest of The Witching Hour for material, Mayfair Witches Season 2 (and potential future installments) could lean into the following two books, Lasher and Taltos, to further explore the Mayfairs’ mythology.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Cast

AMC has not announced new additions to the Mayfair Witches Season 2 cast. Season 1 stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

There’s no official premiere date yet for Mayfair Witches Season 2, but AMC is working quickly to expand its Immortal Universe. In fact, the network announced that production is expected to start later this year in New Orleans. For reference, Season 1 filmed last spring, per The Hollywood Reporter, and it premiered in January. If Season 2 follows a similar timeline, you can expect its return within a year of filming, possibly sometime in 2024.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Mayfair Witches Season 2 becomes available.