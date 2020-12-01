Paul Walker's Daughter Has Posted A Touching Tribute To Her Late Father

Marking the seventh anniversary of his death, Paul Walker's daughter Meadow posted a touching tribute to her father on Monday (Nov. 30) in a "celebration of the love and happiness" he brought into the world.

"A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow captioned the post, which featured a photo of the two napping together. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my bed bud & I napping."

This post comes after two others from Meadow, one celebrating Paul's birthday in September, as well as a throwback in October. Paul died in a car crash in 2013, during a production break on Furious 7.

British actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who starred as Ramsey in Furious 7, commented on the post sharing her love for Meadow. "We miss him so much," she wrote. "Of all the things he gave to the world... You are the most beautiful of them all!"

Actor Tyrese Gibson also shared his support, commenting: "We love and miss your father every day. Prayers, love, and light to you angel, I know none of this has been easy especially days like this."

Paul Walker's official Instagram also paid tribute to the actor, remembering him "as the gracious and humble man we all love." And in light of it being #GivingTuesday, they are encouraging people to help "honour his legacy by supporting the @PaulWalkerFdn. "Paul's motto was to 'Do Good', so we also want to see how you #DoGood by tagging your favourite charities or sharing ways you give back."