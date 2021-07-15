Megan Fox Explained Why She Called Donald Trump A “Legend”

Megan Fox is over people twisting her words. After describing former president Donald Trump as a “legend,” the Till Death star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 14, to clarify what she meant. It all started after the actor’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed that she sat in the same row as the controversial figure at last weekend’s UFC fight. “I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” she said. “He had, like, thirty secret service with him. He was a legend.”

The 35-year-old actor went on to explain that the arena appeared to be full of Trump supporters. “I was like, I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is,” she continued. “So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about.” The Jennifer’s Body star added that she’s “never seen anything like that before,” calling the entire experience “crazy.”

Unfortunately, Fox’s choice of words didn’t go over well on the internet, and many people accused her of supporting Trump despite his harmful policies and rhetoric. “Uhmmm… I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she on Instagram. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue.”

Fox added that Trump being hailed as some sort of hero in that arena was “an observable fact,” and not a personal opinion. She closed out her statement with a sarcastic comment intended for those who jumped to conclusions about her political beliefs. “Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil, pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though,” she wrote. “The world needs more of that.”

Fox addressed more than just Trump’s presence at the UFC fight in the interview. When asked by guest host Arsenio Hall if she and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly coordinate outfits, Fox confirmed that they do. “That’s something I started with him just because he’s such a flamboyant dresser that I can’t really pull off just the sweatpants and the yoga gear anymore,” she confessed. “I have to elevate myself to his level.” she also spoke about their recent trip to Costa Rica, where they did Ayahuasca, a psychedelic brew that’s used socially and medicinally.

Earlier this month, Fox opened up about some of the challenges they’ve faced as a couple, including the criticism over their four-year age gap. “You want to talk about patriarchy?” Fox said in an interview with InStyle. “The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.”

Later on in the interview, MGK got candid about his feelings for Fox. “She’s like the earth,” he said. “When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life. I just want people to understand this is real. I don’t think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that’s what we have together.”