This year has brought us many unexpected things: the coronavirus pandemic, a long overdue reckoning for racial justice, and one of the most random celebrity couples of our time. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline isn't that long yet, but it does prove one thing: the couple fell in love fast and hard. The pair were first romantically linked together in May 2020, sparking rumors that Fox had separated from her husband of over a decade, Brian Austin Green. Fox and Green's split was confirmed just days later, and from then, it seems like the Transformers actor and the rapper's unlikely relationship quickly transformed into a blossoming romance.

March 2020

Fox and Kelly reportedly met for the first time on the set of their upcoming film Midnight In the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. Production on the film was shut down just over a week after it began due to uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to E! News, Fox and Kelly continued to hang out and get to know each other after the shutdown, while quarantined in Los Angeles. "The down time has been good for them," a source told the outlet in June 2020. "They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."

May 2020

The pair was first spotted together on May 16, when Fox and Kelly were seen grabbing takeout in Calabasas, California. This strengthened existing speculation that Fox had split from Green, after both were seen in public without their wedding rings on. Green hinted at the break-up by posting a cryptic message to Instagram on his wife's birthday. Finally, on May 18, Green confirmed that he and Fox had been separated since December 2019 during his ...with Brian Austin Green podcast.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me'," he recalled during the episode. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt."

Despite the shocking split, Green said he remained on good terms with Fox, calling her his "best friend of 15 years" and saying he didn't want to lose that. And despite not having met Kelly, he was approved by Green. "Megan and I have talked about him,” he said. “They’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment.” From there, it seems that Fox and Kelly pressed fast forward on their relationship.

On May 20, two days after Fox and Green's break-up was confirmed, Kelly released a new video for his single "Bloody Valentine" starring none other than Fox as his bad ass girlfriend. The twosome almost share a kiss in the video, stoking even more speculation that they were much more than friends.

June 2020

On June 17, US Weekly reported that Fox and Kelly were officially dating after months of public speculation. The news came just after two days they were spotted holding hands and kissing at a Sherman Oaks bar by the Daily Mail. The couple was seen together in public once again later that month, but they had yet to officially confirm or comment on the news themselves, with Kelly only posting photos of his and Fox's matching manicures from the "Bloody Valentine" video.

July 2020

Fox and Kelly finally confirmed their relationship during their first joint interview on Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's podcast Give Them Lala... With Randall. Lala's fiancé Randall Emmett is their director on Midnight In the Switchgrass, which resumed production in Puerto Rico in June.

During the revealing interview, Fox said that she knew her and Kelly were even more than soulmates just two days into filming. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she recalled. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The astrology talk led the couple to get a live reading during the episode from astrologist Susan Miller, who said that Fox and Kelly appeared destined to get married one day. Fox clarified that "we're not engaged or anything like that," but when Miller told Kelly that he would marry someone who is happy, Kelly did concede that "Megan is already really happy."

Just a week after the podcast premiered, Fox and Kelly became Instagram official on July 28. Kelly was the first to share a photo of the pair, caption the post, "waited for eternity to find you again..." He even tagged his location as "The Universe," and there's nothing that says true love quite like calling your significant other your "universe," is there?

August 2020

Fox declared her new relationship Instagram official on her own page just a week later, sharing a snapshot of her and Kelly on Aug. 5. She captioned the post, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," which really just says everything you need to know, doesn't it?

And just in case you needed even more confirmation that Fox and Kelly were now a thing, the rapper said as much during an appearance on BuzzFeed's "Thirst Tweets" series. When reading out a tweet from a fan who asked if he was free to go on a date (specifically on Sunday), Kelly commented that he was "locked in" already — and he meant it." No dates for me," he said. "Probably ever." The same went for another fan who said they would let Kelly "suck my toes maybe," in which he had zero interest. "Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes," he explained. OK, now things are getting a little TMI.