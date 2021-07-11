Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s UFC Fight Kiss Was Awkward AF

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are famously unafraid to display their affections publicly, and on Saturday, July 10, that penchant for puckering up was caught on camera in real time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians vet and the Blink-182 drummer attended the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, and as the camera set its sights on the pair gazing into each other’s eyes, the duo decided to lock lips for spectators in attendance and viewers at home.

What followed was a very awkward, slightly sloppy kiss, backed by an announcer saying, they “must know the camera is on them.” So was it cute or cringeworthy? Although the two laughed together as the camera panned away, hinting that the questionable smooch was for show, the jury still seems to be leaning toward cringe. Many UFC fans took to Twitter to share their unease, including one fan who tweeted, “This was very disgusting and disgraceful.” Another backed them up, adding, “That made me uncomfortable.”

Disgraceful or not, Kardashian and Barker seemed to have been enjoying their fight night out. The reality TV star even took to Instagram before the event to show off snaps of her look for the evening — a black one-sleeve top that she paired with leather pants. She captioned the carousel of photos with a simple dice emoji.

Perhaps it’s the devil-may-care punk-rock edge the couple has been embracing that made them turn the audience pan-over moment into a kiss cam. Who could forget the first (but obviously not last) time the couple took to Instagram to display their rock-and-roll romance in full view? And, unfortunately for UFC viewers, we’re likely in for more makeout sessions from the pair since they seem to be in it for the long haul. Barker already has Kardashian’s name tattooed, and sources have shared that the pair has already talked about a trip down the aisle.

A source told Entertainment Tonight in May, “Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married,” adding, “Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.”

Luckily, the couple has been finding less awkward ways to pass their punk ethos down to their kids. The Poosh founder recently shared a sweet moment of Barker teaching her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, how to play the drums with her very own pink set.