Megan Fox and mgk (f.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) are having their rainbow baby. On Nov. 11, the actor took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy in the most punk-rock way possible.

In her announcement post, Fox tagged mgk and shared the first photo of her baby bump, in which her entire naked body was covered in black goo, accentuating her stomach. On the next slide, she shared a snapshot of her positive pregnancy test.

In the caption, Fox sweetly references the couple’s previous miscarriage, which make this child their rainbow baby. “Nothing is ever really lost, welcome back,” she wrote, along with heart and baby angel emojis.

Fox is the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: 11-year-old Noah, 10-year-old Bodhi, and 7-year-old Journey. Meanwhile, mgk shares 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Instagram / Megan Fox

Fox and mgk sparked pregnancy rumors in July 2024, when Fox played a pregnant woman in mgk and Jelly Roll’s music video for “Lonely Road,” which many fans interpreted as a pregnancy announcement. It was part of a storyline meant to depict Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO’s fertility journey.

Regarding her own fertility journey, Fox opened up about pregnancy loss in a November 2023 interview with Good Morning America.

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” she said, explaining how it affected her relationship with mgk and inspired poetry. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

Fox and mgk got engaged in February 2022 after nearly two years of dating. While the couple has been open about their ups and downs, they’ve kept quiet about their current relationship status, having called off the engagement in 2023. They’ve still been spotted on romantic dates and getaways throughout the past year.