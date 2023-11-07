Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is opening up about pregnancy loss. In a Nov. 7 interview with Good Morning America, the actor revealed that she suffered a miscarriage with her on-and-off fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, after seemingly writing about it in her new book.

“I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” she recalled. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

Fox shares three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox’s Poetry Book

Fox appears to speak about her miscarriage in two poems featured in her new poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. According to PEOPLE, Fox hints that she was expecting a daughter, mentioning an ultrasound of a baby girl taken at 10 weeks and one day. “Maybe if you hadn’t... maybe if i had...” she wrote.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seen leaving her hotel on May 31, 2023 in London, England. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

In a separate poem, she wrote about wanting to see her child. “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” she said, later adding, “But now / I have to say / goodbye.” There is also another line about Fox holding her baby “as they rip you from my insides,” in which she uses female pronouns again.

“I will pay any price,” she wrote. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Machine Gun Kelly’s Performance

Machine Gun Kelly also appeared to have hinted at their pregnancy before. While performing at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022, he dedicated his performance of “Twin Flame” to Fox. (They’ve often called each other “twin flames” publicly.)

However, he then added, “And this is for our unborn child,” without giving any further detail.

Machine Gun Kelly performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Billboard/Penske Media/Getty Images

Fox and MGK got engaged in 2022 after two years of dating, and while they’ve been open about their ups and downs, the two are still going strong. Speaking to GMA, Fox revealed that MGK convinced her to write the poetry book, even hinting at which poems are about him.

“I have been engaged multiple times,” she explained. “There’s only one person I call my twin flame.”