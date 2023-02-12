Megan Fox Seemed To Hint At A Machine Gun Kelly Breakup In A Big Way

Nearly three years after each finding a “twin flame” in the other, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have burned out. There hasn’t been a breakup announcement, but fans think Fox’s recent Instagram activity speaks volumes. The Big Gold Brick star noticeably removed essentially all traces of her fiancé from her grid on Sunday, Feb. 12, plus took a couple more steps that did not go unnoticed, before taking her account down altogether. (Bustle has reached out to Fox and MGK’s reps but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

Notably, Fox posted a new set of photos of herself with a pointed Beyoncé quote as her caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” The lyrics come from the famed artist’s Lemonade track “Pray You Catch Me,” a song about catching a partner cheating. A less obvious but still interesting detail is that two of Fox’s photos show “When You Can’t Walk Away” posters on the wall behind her. That said, she’s standing in a public restroom, so it’s possible that they’re just there by coincidence. However, the final slide shows letters and other items burning, which is definitely intentional (not to mention a time-tested breakup ritual).

The actor’s “following” list also caught fans’ attention. “Did anyone notice she’s following Eminem!??” one asked in the comments. Sure enough, Fox started following Eminem (one of MGK’s longtime rivals), Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet. Another fan who observed this wondered “if Machine Gun Kelly was jealous of these guys or something.” Hours later, Fox’s entire account disappeared.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to her Instagram changes, it seemed like the couple was still going strong. Fox joined MGK at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, and when he didn’t win, she had a special message for him. “Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 8, per NME magazine. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before.” She added that seeing him “become a better man” was “immeasurably more satisfying” than seeing him accept an award and predicted wins in the future.

In the past, both Fox and MGK have been vocal about their intense relationship. It was in their first joint interview, on the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast, in July 2020 that Fox called him her “twin flame,” and MGK later went on to share on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2021 that he put himself in her path intentionally, both by taking a role in their first film together, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and by waiting outside her trailer on set because he had a feeling she’d invite him in.

The two got engaged on Jan. 11, 2022 and have spoken publicly about their future together and even their “unborn child.” Whether or not any of that is still happening remains to be seen, but in the meantime, fans will be watching their social media very closely.