Since welcoming her first child with MGK in March, Megan Fox has been keeping a low profile. On Oct. 25, she finally attended her first public event postpartum, attending a sold-out Jennifer’s Body screening put on by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There, Fox gave an update on how she’s doing after her daughter’s birth.

Megan’s Postpartum Experience

The Academy Museum screening included a discussion with Fox and Jennifer’s Body director Karyn Kusama, moderated by Professor Tananarive Due. Before they reflected on the film, Fox warned the audience that she may not be at her sharpest given that she’s sleep-deprived.

“First of all, I just want to say, I just had a baby and I have a lot of brain fog,” she said. “So, I haven’t slept in seven months, so if I repeat myself, I’m sorry. Like, interrupt me and tell me I’m off track.”

Being exhausted didn’t keep Fox from reflecting on the film. Recalling how she was “really struggling” with being in the public eye at the time she made it, she said, “I had all of this, like, grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go. And … being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me.”

Life With Saga

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

MGK (real name: Colson Baker) and Fox have been in an on-and-off relationship since March 2020. The rapper announced their daughter’s birth on March 27, posting a video of her little hands in his on Instagram and captioning the post, “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” In June, he revealed her name, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, and thanked Fox for “the ultimate gift.”

He has continued to be the one to share the most Saga updates. During a September appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, MGK spoke about becoming parents together and called Fox “such a phenomenal mom.”

“We go back and forth on who she looks like,” he added of Saga. “Like, last month she looked exactly like me, and now she looks exactly like her.”

Parenting isn’t new territory for either Fox or Baker. The Jennifer’s Body star had three sons during her marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9. Meanwhile, MGK has a 16-year-old daughter, Casie Baker, with ex Emma Cannon.

Fox previously opened up about the challenges of the early years with kids on Chelsea Lately in August 2014. “When you have babies, you don’t really have a life,” she said (via Us Weekly). “Every minute is dedicated to someone else. You don’t even get to poop alone. You have to take the baby with you.”