Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Welcome Their First Child Together

Megan Fox and mgk (f.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. This is Fox’s fourth child and first daughter.

The singer announced the baby’s arrival on March 27, sharing a black-and-white video on Instagram of Fox holding their daughter’s hand. In the caption, he wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” adding the baby’s birth date and a slew of emojis.

Fox already has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: 11-year-old Noah, 10-year-old Bodhi, and 7-year-old Journey. This isn’t mgk’s first child either. He shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with Emma Cannon.

Megan’s Pregnancy Journey

Fox announced her pregnancy in November 2024 in the most punk-rock way. She took to Instagram to share a baby bump snapshot, in which her naked body was covered in black goo, accentuating her stomach. On a following slide, she shared a snapshot of a positive pregnancy test.

Instagram / Megan Fox

In a caption, Fox acknowledged a baby she’d lost in a previous miscarriage. “Nothing is ever really lost, welcome back,” she wrote, along with heart and baby angel emojis.

Fox had previously opened up about pregnancy loss in a November 2023 interview on Good Morning America. “I had never been through anything like that before in my life,” she said. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart ... trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

Fox and mgk got engaged in February 2022 after nearly two years of dating, but called off their engagement the next year and kept quiet about their relationship status. TMZ reported that they broke up permanently in November 2024, but neither confirmed the split.