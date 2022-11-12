Because kindness still isn’t universal online, Megan Fox just had to deal with a nasty comment from a disrespectful fan. Fox simply tried to share photos of herself in an elaborate Zelda costume on Nov. 10 — alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in a Link ensemble, of course — when an Instagram follower confused her pelvic-area tattoo with an unshaven bikini line. Apparently feeling entitled to comment on her body, the user derided her in the comments.

“All that money and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my ‘list,’” the person wrote, per People. Their comment seemed to be inspired by the first photo in Fox’s carousel, which shows her ink peeking out on her right side, revealed by one of the ultra-high slits in her dress.

The Jennifer’s Body star soon disabused the troll of their mistaken idea, and she also delivered a heavy dose of sarcasm to let them know that their comment was ridiculous. “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” she responded. “Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”

Elsewhere in the comments, fans stepped in correct others who made the same mistake. “[Y’all] are weird for calling it out even though it’s a tattoo,” one wrote. Another went further, adding, “like worry about [your] own crotch. Geez the amount of people caring about others[’] genitals is ridiculous.”

Aside from the pubic policing going on, there were numerous positive comments for the actor. “Link and Zelda? I’m here for it,” one fan wrote. Someone else joked “kill me or get me pregnant,” quoting Fox herself, when she thirsted over MGK’s Oct. 26 Instagram post.

Kelly is one of the (likely many) reasons why Fox doesn’t care whether or not she’s on her troll’s “list.” The couple got engaged in January, but even before that, it was clear they were talking till-death-do-us-part. They went very public with their relationship shortly after meeting in May 2020 for the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. That July, they officially confirmed their romance during a joint interview on the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast, and Fox recalled knowing “right away” that Kelly was her “twin flame.”

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

Even if her troll hadn’t bashed her online — and had, you know, actually met her in real life — it would have been pretty hard to compete with that.