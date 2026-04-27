Megan Thee Stallion Cries On Stage After Her Breakup With Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is ready for a new chapter. On April 25, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram story with what seemed to be a pointed message for Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson, whom she had been dating since they debuted their relationship last summer.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got ‘cold feet,’” Megan alleged. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????”

Megan signed off by saying she’ll “need a REAL break after this one,” and she’s pursuing exactly that. As she said in an official statement shared with TMZ later that day, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Megan capped off the whirlwind day continuing in her role as Zidler in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! where video shared by fan account @MegansStates — originally credited to @niquechelle — appeared to show Megan patting away tears before taking a bow, all while receiving a standing ovation.

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Megan and Thompson publicly announced their relationship at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in July. (Named for Megan’s late parents, Joseph Pete Jr. and Holly Thomas, the foundation aims to “effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe.”)

At the event, Megan told Page Six that she’d “never dated somebody so kind,” adding: “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy ... I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

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As Thompson told Us Weekly on the same outing, “I would have loved to meet Holly and Joe. I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter — just because of not only what she’s been able to accomplish, but she’s also going to continue to do.”

Megan was later inspired to write the song “Lover Girl” about being more “calm and relaxed” in her life and relationship, she told Jennifer Hudson in October.

“I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now has came into my life, because I was ready to have him ... I’m still doing hot girl stuff, but I love him,” she said.